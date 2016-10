505 Games Enters into Publishing Partnership with Famed Games Developer, Koji Igarashi, for Bloodstained

Global publisher of video games, 505 Games, part of the Digital Bros S.p.A, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with ArtPlay Inc. for exclusive worldwide publishing rights across multiple formats to, the latest opus from Koji Igarashi.Following a successful Kickstarter in 2015 which has raised $5.5m to date from 65k backers,is already being touted as the spiritual successor to the much-loved and highly-acclaimedseries of which Igarashi is the former series producer (2001-2010).An early demo has already been wowing backers and fans alike and earning early accolades. It was voted runner up in Best Indie Game of E3 2016 by GamesRadar.Likebefore it,follows the “Metroidvania” style of gameplay for which Igarashi has become reknowned and will also replicate its familiar 2.5D style.The game is now in full production for Microsoft Windows, Linux, Sony’s PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo’s WiiU sytem and Microsoft’s Xbox One and OSX. The deal with 505 Games covers all formats except mobile and tablets.In anticipation for the announcement, Igarashi and 505 Games has released new content discussing the partnership. To embed the video, please use embed code:A release date forhas yet to be announced.