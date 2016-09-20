zooplus AG: zooplus Management Board members' contracts extended for further period of office

At its 15 September meeting, the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1) extended the contracts of Management Board Chairman/CEO Dr. Cornelius Patt and Management Board members Andrea Skersies and Andreas Grandinger for a further period of office.



With this extension, the Supervisory Board is confirming the existing Management Board's successful work and securing management continuity.



Co-founder and Management Board member of zooplus AG since 1999, Dr. Cornelius Patt was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2006. Under his management, the company has developed from a Munich-based start-up to today's leading pan-European e-commerce retailer for pet food and pet products. Mrs. Skersies, with the company since 2000 and board member since 2005, has accompanied the company's successful development and growth with responsibility for Sales & Marketing. Mr. Grandinger was appointed to the Management Board in 2013, and has led the company's finance department since then, as well as its purchasing function as of June 2015.



The company generated EUR 711 million of sales in 2015. For the financial year 2016, zooplus is forecasting sales of at least EUR 900 million and EUR 14 to 18 million of earnings before taxes (EBT).



"We are very pleased that the Management Board consisting of Dr. Patt, Mrs. Skersies and Mr. Grandinger will take on their respective functions for a further period of office," comments Supervisory Board Chairman Christian Stahl. "Having established a very strong market position in European e-commerce in the pet category, our focus is on continuing the tried and tested growth path – while optimising our key financials in the process."

