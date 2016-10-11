ZDF Enterprises reports on impressive first sales of 'The Fall 3'

ZDF Enterprises reports first sales of The Fall 3 to international clients. The company holds all distribution rights for German- and French-speaking territories, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Central and Eastern Europe, Turkey and Benelux. The success of the show continues in all ZDF Enterprises sales territories. To this day, deals for The Fall 3 have been concluded with renowned partners such as Netflix International and NBC Universal, Sky, Lumière, The Corporation, Cirkus, HBO Europe and Krea Icerik.



The Fall’s first and second season have so far sold to AXN Spain, HBO Europe, HRT, Krea Icerik, Lumière, NBC Universal, Netflix, NOS, Pôle TV NRJ, RTS, RTV, RSI, Russian Report, Savor Ediciones, Sky Italy, Stars Media, The Corporation and Viacom as well as Amazon, Cirkus, Google, iTunes, ProSiebenSat.1, Studio Hamburg Enterprises, Sky, Telepool and ZDF in German-speaking territories.



The new season of critically-acclaimed psychological thriller THE FALL has only just returned to BBC Two with great success, ranking as its highest rated show of the day on Thursday 29th September. The Fall achieved an audience of 2.47 million viewers and a 12.5 % market share, which showed an increase of 43 % on the broadcasters slot average.



Starring Emmy® and Golden Globe award winner Gillian Anderson (Bleak House, Great Expectations), The Fall performed well above the channel’s benchmark shares for the timeslot across all age group demographics, with increases between 90 and 120 %. In social media, The Fall came second across the day on the UK Twitter TV Leaderboard with over 7,500 tweets, and reached 10.8 m Facebook posts on the day.



This gripping thriller forensically examines the lives of two hunters… One a serial killer that stalks his victims at random and the other a high-powered Detective Superintendent brought in to catch him. In her first lead role in an investigative series since The X Files, Anderson brings the same intelligence and depth of character to her portrayal of Stella Gibson, a successful, highly driven homicide detective. Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, Once Upon A Time) stars as Paul Spector, the ruthless serial predator she seeks. Also stars John Lynch (Sliding Doors), Bronagh Waugh (Hollyoaks) and Colin Morgan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War). Krister Henriksson (Wallander) joins the cast in Season 3.



The Fall is produced by Fables production in association with Artists Studio, with support from Northern Ireland Screen. The Fall is distributed by ZDF Enterprises and is available to screen in the online screening at www.zdf-enterpises.de.

Über ZDF Enterprises GmbH

Über ZDF Enterprises GmbH

ZDF Enterprises was founded in 1993 as a commercial subsidiary of ZDF, one of the largest and most highly regarded TV broadcasters in Europe. Headquartered in Mainz, Germany, ZDF Enterprises is responsible for the international distribution of programmes, managing international co-productions, acquiring licences and merchandising strong programme brands in its own name, not only for ZDF but also for third parties. ZDF Enterprises has successfully established itself as an independent player on the German and international stage. As part of a strong group, the company manages the largest German-language stock of programmes in the world and also a steadily expanding portfolio of international productions, including series and mini-series, TV movies, documentaries and children's programmes. Many business areas in television and media have been made accessible through the ZDF Enterprises group as part of the ongoing development and diversification activities. This allows ZDF Enterprises to provide a comprehensive, full-service package today, while covering every step in the production and distribution chain and supporting successful TV programmes from development to production, marketing TV licences, merchandising rights, online rights and much more besides.

