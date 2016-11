Warren Neidich: New at the Academy - Public Lecture

The artist and author Warren Neidich, born in 1958 in New York, is a new visiting professor at weißensee academy of art berlin. For the coming two years, he will fill in for professor Tyyne Claudia Pollmann and teach anatomy and morphology in the department of artistic foundations. The internationally renowned artist, recipient of numerous prizes and honors, engages conceptually with the relation between art, culture, language, society, mind, and brain. For his works, he uses various media like photography, video, painting, Internet downloads, and neon and sound installations. In his lecture at weißensee academy of art, he will offer insights into his artistic practice. In his diagrammatic artwork "The Statisticon" Mr. Neidich on one hand proposes the capacity of the new neuro-technologies to subsume the mind and brain and on the other hand to emancipate it. Everybody is welcome.



Warren Neidich: Feedback and the Statisticon: Towards a Theory of Epigenetic Architecture

(Lecture in English)

Thursday, November 10, 2016, 7.30 pm

Bildhauereihalle, weißensee kunsthochschule berlin, Bühringstraße 20, 13086 Berlin

Link: http://www.warrenneidich.com/

