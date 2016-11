DAAD-Prize for Young Fashion Designer

The Prize of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) for outstanding achievements by international students will this year go at weißensee academy of art to the Swiss graduate student in fashion design Céline Anne Kesselring. Her final BA project “Je ne vois pas la cachée” was praised by her supervisors, professors Clara Leskovar and Doreen Schulz, as an outstanding achievement in her field. Especially impressive are her sensitive treatment of materials and colors, as well as the combination of contrasting fabrics. The prize is also meant for her extraordinary personal committed work within the student body of the department of fashion design. Works by this gifted graduate student can be seen on weißensee academy’s website at http://www.kh-berlin.de/personen/show/celine-anne-kesselring-1825.html

