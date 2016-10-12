World Digital Media Awards winners unveil the viral nature of innovation

Innovation knows no boundaries and that is never more evident than in this year’s winning projects of the World Digital Media Awards. More importantly, it reaffirms that publishers can glean best practice from all corners of the globe, whether it is from Oman, South Africa, India, Mexico or Central Europe.



And the winners travelled near and far to Vienna to receive their awards at a gala dinner celebration Tuesday night after the second day of WAN-IFRA’s World Publishing Expo.



"We couldn't believe that we won, to tell you the truth, because the project is so new and it's a side product for us. But we are very, very happy," said Ariel Tiferes, Project Leader for Muy Liebre from La Nacion in Argentina, which won Best New Product. Muy Liebre is a product for the millennial audience that works as a user-generated space for all social media platforms.



World Digital Media Awards recognize publishers that have created ground-breaking digital products that engage readers while increasing online business.



The winners are drawn from WAN-IFRA regional digital media awards in Europe, Asia and Latin America and for the first time from India, Middle East and Africa. The awards are part of WAN-IFRA's wide variety of awards programs, designed to recognize and share best publishing cases across the global industry.



This year's winners are:



1. Best News Website: Malayala Manorama Company Ltd, Kottayam, Kerala, India



Project: Manoramaonline.com, the hub for news in India. http://www.manoramaonline.com/



2. Best Entertainment and Lifestyle Website: Media24, Cape Town, South Africa



Project: Kick Off, the magazine’s website that brings 24/7 coverage and information on football. http://www.kickoff.com/



3. Best use of online video: Guardian News & Media, London, United Kingdom



Project: Building the Atom Bomb: the full story of the Nevada Test Site https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2015/sep/21/building-the-atom-bomb-the-full-story-of-the-nevada-test-site



4. Best Data Visualisation Project: Muscat Press and Publishing House SAOC, Muscat, Oman



Project: The dress styles to mark the 45th National Day of Oman http://timesofoman.com/extra/OmaniDress/



5. Best News Mobile Service: Clarín A.G.E.A. SA, Buenos Aires, Argentina



Project: Clarín Balotaje en Telegram, the messaging app service to cover the presidential election.



6. Best Entertainment & Lifestyle Mobile Service: Media24, Cape Town, South Africa



Project: Men’s Health – Belly Off, the mobile payment app about weight loss to build an alternative content and revenue stream. http://bellyoff.co.za/



7. Best in Tablet Publishing: WeltN24 GmbH, Berlin, Germany



Project: DIE WELT Edition, the new tablet edition to give its loyal audience a deep, lean-back reading experience.



8. Best Reader Engagement: Pictoline, Ciudad de México, Mexico



Project: Pictoline, the visual media company that produces winning visuals to share own social media platforms. www.pictoline.com



9. Best Digital Advertising Campaign: Quartz, London, United Kingdom



Project: Quartz/GE World in Motion, the partnership to create a global destination for GE storytelling and content discovery. http://qz.com/384580/world-in-motion/



10. Best New Product: S.A. La Nación, Buenos Aires, Argentina



Project: MUY LIEBRE, the millennial-focused product powered by user-generated content for all social media platforms http://www.muyliebre.com/



The World Publishing Expo and related events can be followed on the conference blog or on Twitter #wpe16.

Über WAN-IFRA

WAN-IFRA based in Paris, and Frankfurt, with regional offices in Chennai, Singapore, and Mexico, is the global organisation of the world's newspapers and news publishers. It represents more than 18,000 print and online publications and serves over 3,000 member companies in more than 120 countries. Its mission is to defend and promote press freedom, quality journalism and editorial integrity, and help independent news publishing companies to succeed in their transformation process, increase their business, and perform their crucial role in open societies. WAN-IFRA offers its members a broad spectrum of specialised events, publications and research reports. It is also the worldwide platform for ideas, information and experience.. More about WAN-IFRA at www.wan-ifra.org/who-we-are

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren