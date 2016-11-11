Sunflower production up from previous year

Despite a reduction in sunflower area, sunflower production in the EU-28 picked up from the previous year. In particular, the extensive production in Hungary accounts for the growth.



According to current estimates, the 2016 production of sunflowerseed will likely outstrip the fairly average 2015 output. Although the area planted with sunflowers dropped slightly from a year earlier, harvest estimates exceed the previous year's figures throughout the EU. According to information published by Agrarmarkt Informations-Gesellschaft mbH, the EU Commission puts the 2016 sunflower area at around 4.16 million hectares, which is a minimal reduction of 0.7 per cent compared to the previous year. By contrast, the EU-28 sunflower harvest is currently forecast at 8.13 million tonnes, up 4.4 per cent from the year-ago level. The growth in output despite the reduction in area is accounted for by an increase in productivity. Compared to 2015, average yields rose by 5.4 per cent to just less than 20 decitonnes per hectare. The key reason for the increase in harvest and yield in the EU-28 is the rise in Hungarian output. Hungary has become the biggest producer of sunflowers in the EU-28 in the current season.

UFOP - Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen e.V.

The Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants e. V. (UFOP) represents the political interests of companies, associations and institutions involved in the production, processing and marketing of domestic oil and protein plants in national and international bodies. UFOP supports research to optimise agricultural production and for the development of new recycling opportunities in the food, non-food and feed sectors. UFOP public relations aim to promote the marketing of domestic oil and protein plant end products.

