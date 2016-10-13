Strong demand for German rapeseed oil in 2015/16

German exports of rapeseed oil hit a three-year high in the 2015/16 marketing year. Order volumes from some EU member states and third countries grew substantially.



German 2015/16 exports of rapeseed oil climbed significantly, according to figures published by the German Federal Statistical Office. At around 1.1 million tonnes, they were up almost 16 per cent from 2014/15. Around 91 per cent went to other EU countries, which was 3 per cent less than the previous period. The Netherlands, the hub of international trade, were again the main buyer, accounting for 484,000 tonnes (up 7 per cent). The Netherlands were followed by Poland, where imports were up by 53 per cent to 157,000 tonnes. Belgium occupied third place, despite a massive decline in imports to 87,000 tonnes. The EFTA states (Iceland, Norway, Switzerland), on the other hand, purchased a record volume of 78,000 tonnes, Agrarmarkt Informations-Gesellschaft mbH reports.

Über UFOP - Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen e.V.

The Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants e. V. (UFOP) represents the political interests of companies, associations and institutions involved in the production, processing and marketing of domestic oil and protein plants in national and international bodies. UFOP supports research to optimise agricultural production and for the development of new recycling opportunities in the food, non-food and feed sectors. UFOP public relations aim to promote the marketing of domestic oil and protein plant end products.

