Reduced crop messed up requirements planning

As oil mill owners looked for rapeseed, they accepted higher prices than the previous week. Traders responded to bids only in some cases, because supply from farmers was short.



The rapeseed market picked up somewhat, although supply continued to be tight. Oil mill owners kept their premiums stable even as prices in Paris rose. Growing demand for rapeseed oil for biodiesel fuel production has improved the mills' margin calculations, enabling the mills to accept higher asking prices. According to information published by Agrarmarkt Informations-Gesellschaft mbH, bids ranging between EUR 385 per tonne and EUR 390 per tonne for free delivery somewhat stimulated traders' inclination to sell. However, the German cash market tended to remain undersupplied. Processors are expected to see shortfalls in September 2016 still. They had anticipated increased supply volumes of new-crop material and lower prices for that month. However, due to the small rapeseed harvest, these prospects failed to materialise. Now there is a shortage of material. What is more, the material is hardly available. One of the reasons is that farmers' inclination to sell is virtually non-existent. However, this is not much of a surprise considering the current price trends. In other words, buyers in the north agreed to pay EUR 363 per tonne, only EUR 1 per tonne more than a week earlier. Although mark-ups reached up to EUR 5 per tonne in remote regions, producers considered even this higher level out of the question.





Über UFOP - Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen e.V.

The Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants e. V. (UFOP) represents the political interests of companies, associations and institutions involved in the production, processing and marketing of domestic oil and protein plants in national and international bodies. UFOP supports research to optimise agricultural production and for the development of new recycling opportunities in the food, non-food and feed sectors. UFOP public relations aim to promote the marketing of domestic oil and protein plant end products.

