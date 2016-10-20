- Pressemitteilung BoxID 619015
More pulses in compound feed
The changes in agricultural aid have given a boost to the production of legumes. Pulses are mainly used in farm-made feeds as a major source of protein. However, the mixed feed industry has discovered home-grown pulses too
Über UFOP - Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen e.V.
The Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants e. V. (UFOP) represents the political interests of companies, associations and institutions involved in the production, processing and marketing of domestic oil and protein plants in national and international bodies. UFOP supports research to optimise agricultural production and for the development of new recycling opportunities in the food, non-food and feed sectors. UFOP public relations aim to promote the marketing of domestic oil and protein plant end products.
