More pulses in compound feed The changes in agricultural aid have given a boost to the production of legumes. Pulses are mainly used in farm-made feeds as a major source of protein. However, the mixed feed industry has discovered home-grown pulses too

In view of the Greening requirements, German farmers planted around 160,400 hectares with legumes in 2015. The harvest of peas, field beans and sweet lupines amounted to around 450,000 tonnes. This was a level of quantity that also aroused the interest of the German mixed feed industry, which, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture and Food (BLE), used around 88,000 tonnes of pulses in compound feeds in 2015/16. Although this figure is small compared to that of cereals, it provides a clear signal after several years of decline. After all, the quantity processed was more than twice the previous year's volume. No other feed component has seen such growth rates. However, the chances are that this trend could soon end as the EU Commission plans to introduce more stringent requirements for receiving the Greening payment, Agrarmarkt Informations-Gesellschaft mbH reports. The tightening of conditions would include a ban on applying crop protection products in legume production, although control of pests and diseases is essential to maintaining crop yields and quality. As a result, growing pulses would become unattractive to farmers. Pulses would sink back into their tiny niche, delivering a heavy blow to the German government's protein plant strategy.





Über UFOP - Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen e.V.

The Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants e. V. (UFOP) represents the political interests of companies, associations and institutions involved in the production, processing and marketing of domestic oil and protein plants in national and international bodies. UFOP supports research to optimise agricultural production and for the development of new recycling opportunities in the food, non-food and feed sectors. UFOP public relations aim to promote the marketing of domestic oil and protein plant end products.









Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren