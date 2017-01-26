- Pressemitteilung BoxID 635623
Concerns boost soybean prices
An unexpected lowering of the harvest forecast for US soy and continued concerns about rain damage in Argentina has caused the balance between supply and demand to narrow
UFOP - Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen e.V.
The Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants e. V. (UFOP) represents the political interests of companies, associations and institutions involved in the production, processing and marketing of domestic oil and protein plants in national and international bodies. UFOP supports research to optimise agricultural production and for the development of new recycling opportunities in the food, non-food and feed sectors. UFOP public relations aim to promote the marketing of domestic oil and protein plant end products.
