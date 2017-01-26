Concerns boost soybean prices An unexpected lowering of the harvest forecast for US soy and continued concerns about rain damage in Argentina has caused the balance between supply and demand to narrow

According to the most recent 2016/17 USDA report, world soybean production is set to grow further, rising by just under 6 per cent from the previous year to around 338 million tonnes. Surprisingly, however, USDA lowered its 2016 US crop outlook by more than 1.4 million tonnes to 117.2 million tonnes. This adjustment will likely be offset by the 104 million tonne record estimate for Brazil, but global supply will probably exceed estimated demand by merely 5 million tonnes. Argentine weather conditions are currently giving rise to concerns. Agrarmarkt Informationsgesellschaft mbH (AMI) reports that over the past few weeks heavy rainfall once again caused flooding. USDA maintained the previous month's forecast of 57 million tonnes for Argentina. However, other sources pegged crop figures 3-7 million tonnes lower. Consequently, soybean prices climbed by virtually 3 per cent, temporarily reaching the highest level in six months.

UFOP - Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen e.V.

The Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants e. V. (UFOP) represents the political interests of companies, associations and institutions involved in the production, processing and marketing of domestic oil and protein plants in national and international bodies. UFOP supports research to optimise agricultural production and for the development of new recycling opportunities in the food, non-food and feed sectors. UFOP public relations aim to promote the marketing of domestic oil and protein plant end products.









