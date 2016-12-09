tmf dialogue marketing and Vilnius Convention Bureau strengthen their partnership

tmf dialogue marketing announces the ongoing cooperation with Vilnius Convention Bureau. tmf supports the destination and its partners in further increasing its international position in the meetings industry with a focus on the wide range of business and academic knowledge in the city. Vilnius is for sure a destination worth considering for congresses, meetings and exhibitions as well as incentive travel as it offers both old-world charm as well as a boosting infrastructural development.



Starting immediately, tmf dialogue, a leading agency for business events content marketing, communication and market research, will assist Vilnius Convention Bureau in establishing and expanding visibility and market shares in the German and European MICE market.



Vilnius definitely is an attractive destination for the meetings industry and is becoming even more popular – due to many reasons. These are, among others, the geographic location (Vilnius lies at the crossroads of East and West, being the geographical centre of Europe) and the compactness as the main meeting facilities, hotels, restaurants and important city‘s sights are within easy reach. Furthermore, Vilnius is internationally recognized as one of the most knowledge-intensive and innovative cities and is considered as a stable and secure destination – an important criteria for planners in the present times.



The city offers a great number of excellent venues, where planners can organize events and meetings at affordable prices. One of the world-class meeting facility is the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre LITEXPO, the place where CONVENE takes place. It is an annual B2B two-day event for the meetings industry of the Baltic countries, launched by the Vilnius Convention Bureau. With 4,000 m² LITEXPO is one of the largest exhibition and congress centres in the Baltic region. It consists of 9 conference and meetings hall with the largest multifunctional hall having 1,800 seats. There are many other possibilities, for example, historical venues such as the Palaces of the Grand Dukes or the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre. No matter which venue, the professional services in the venues and high technological standards are convincing.



As Vilnius successively fascinates the meetings industry and the whole international business community likewise, the city’s infrastructure is developing enormously. On the one hand, two major city constructions showcase the positive trend – the Vilnius Congress Centre and the Modern Art Centre, slated to open at the beginning of 2018 and 2019 respectively. On the other hand, there will be a great number of new world-class hotels opening in the course of the next years.



Vilnius Congress Centre will be built on the banks of the Neris River opposite the Vilnius Cathedral and the UNESCO heritage old town and it will have a size of 18,880 sq. m. It will serve as a central point for different kinds of events and it undoubtedly helps to strengthen the city’s status as a professional meeting and incentive destination. The Modern Art Centre, designed by the famous Polish-American architect Daniel Libeskind, will consist of a considerable exhibition space as well as a multifunctional event hall and a rooftop terrace. With 3,000 sq. m. of total floor space, the Modern Art Centre will function as both an important Lithuanian cultural institute and a versatile events venue.



Many world-class hotels will open in the Lithuanian capital city in the course of the next years. Thus, substantially more hotel rooms as well as more meeting space will be available. The planned 2018 openings count the Hilton Garden Inn, the Archer Mansion Hotel (hotel chain Design Hotels) and the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. In 2019, the DoubleTree by Hilton and in 2020 the first Radisson RED will be ready in Vilnius.



Jolanta Beniuliene, Head of Vilnius Tourism and Convention Bureau about the partnership with tmf dialogue marketing: “We know each other for many years and have worked together on various projects. Since 2015, we benefit from having tmf as a valuable partner for the CONVENE event, which is held annually in Vilnius. Johanna Fischer and her colleagues at tmf know Vilnius as a destination quite well. Together we expect to bring our cooperation on a new quality level.”



Johanna Fischer, managing director of tmf dialogue marketing, emphasizes: “We are happy to expand our partnership with the Vilnius Convention Bureau. Our aim is to inform the MICE industry about this great destination that has a lot to offer for both corporate and association meeting planners and to showcase local opportunities for business relations with universities, the city and investment organization as well as with companies based in Vilnius.”



Also in 2017, tmf dialogue marketing will be assisting CONVENE to communicate effectively with the meetings market in Europe. For the third year in a row, tmf’s Johanna Fischer will be showcasing her expertise in meetings PR and new communication, through an informative session. tmf dialogue marketing will also take a Hosted Buyers Group to CONVENE 2017 with the aim of familiarizing the European market with the MICE capabilities of the Baltic Sea Region.





