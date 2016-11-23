tape.tv says goodbye

With regret, tape.tv announces that it has begun insolvency proceedings. The music video streaming service is shutting down immediately.



In February 2016, shortly before the founder and former CEO, Conrad Fritzsch, left the company, the shareholders - DCM, DGP and IBB - began close discussions with a new investor who wanted to further develop the platform with a new strategy. Since then, the tape.tv team concentrated on building an OTT platform for streaming exclusive live events, the new business model. Lead by CTO Matt Patterson and a representative of the investor, work on the technical and content development of the new strategy was well underway. Unfortunately, negotiations were broken off by the investor without giving any reasons, and the financing the investor had been providing was stopped. This means that tape.tv can no longer continue. The current shareholders have thanked the entire tape.tv team for their dedication and work.



Matt Patterson, CTO tape.tv:



„Working to build a future for tape.tv with such an excellent team has been a real privilege. Thanks to them, and to our investors, whose loyalty and commitment over the years is a real testament to the team and its ability.“



Dario Suter, shareholders' representative:



„After five exciting years at tape.tv’s side and a promising new strategic alignment initiated by a new investor, this insolvency is particularly unfortunate. Until the last the team worked with great dedication and success towards making this vision a reality. We thank each and every one for their excellent work and remarkable loyalty.“



tape.tv thanks the founders Conrad Fritzsch and Stephanie Renner, who not only had a vision but also had the courage to bring it to life. Special thanks go to the wonderful team, who have worked tirelessly and with a vision for the future. A large part of the success is due to the artists and their fans - tape.tv’s audience - who have filled tape.tv with life. We are grateful to all longtime partners and for their contributions the development of tape.tv. Without the long-term support and the confidence of the investors DCM, IBB and DGP, none of this would have been possible.





2008: tape.tv is the first personalised internet music television service

Founders: Conrad Fritzsch, Stephanie Renner

Vision: To give music and artists a visual home on the internet

Round-the-clock content on all digital devices

To make tape.tv the largest and most successful music video platform

Exclusive content: successful original productions like “Auf den Dächern”, “on tape”, and “6 Kurze, 6 Fragen”

Live streams with “tape.live“ and “Willkommen Zuhause Festival”; own Festival, the “Auf den Dächern Festival“

tape.tv works successfully with artists and was given gold discs by artists including Kraftklub, Cro, Casper, Die Ärzte, and Max Herre

Cooperations with partners like zdf.kultur, Spiegel Online and bild.de

2014: Released the native mobile tape express app

2014: Relaunch of the platform - tape.tv as a social music service

2015: Released Apple TV and Android TV App

Until early 2016: Worked together with many Major and Independent labels



