Distinguished Voices on the Future of Europe

Together with its partners, pan-European civil-society initiative “A Soul for Europe” is currently preparing its annual flagship event, the A Soul for Europe Conference, which will take place on 8 and 9 November 2016 at Allianz Forum Berlin. For the first time this year, an online debate preceding the conference was launched to prepare the conference topics and to expand the discussions by giving those who cannot attend the main conference event in November a chance to contribute their ideas. Having been opened with an article by Bernhard Schneider (“Our Europe”), the pre-conference debate now gathers an impressive number of high-profile contributors. Experts from the fields of politics, political science, culture and civic engagement shared their thoughts on how a sense of responsibility for the future of Europe and democracy through culture could be fostered at medium.com/asoulforeurope. Readers can comment on all texts and add their own thoughts and proposals, and impulses from the pre-conference will be presented to the conference’s panelists and participants in November. Please get in touch with us if you wish to interview any of the contributors to the online debate.



An overview of the pre-conference is attached. Please find a collection of excerpts from the articles below:



Dieter Kosslick, Director of the Berlin International Film Festival



“The soul of Europe is its many million citizens. And since it’s impossible to look into the soul of each and every person, an ingenious catalyst and filter called Culture helps to us get to know, understand and above all bring together Europe with all its languages, passions, peculiarities, faults, corners, scents, pitfalls, subtleties and feuds.”



From the text “Understanding Europe”



Lord Puttnam, politician and former film producer



“I’m convinced it’s the split between the young and old that’s likely to prove the most serious.”



From the text “Brexit, A Tragic Legacy”



Wim Wenders, filmmaker and President of the European Film Academy



“Let’s start putting Europe into the hands of its users and not leave it up to politicians or governments! […]



Of course, they need to be involved. But the great gesture needed right now is to put responsibilities into other hands! […] Let youth organisations run with the European idea and give them funds to do it. Let football clubs accept their part in the European idea. Let museums and festivals (of the arts, of music, of films, of architecture, of literature, of operas) show their audience that their future is under a European roof.”



From the text “Three Crucial Questions About Europe”



Ulrike Guérot, political scientist



“A nation state is not the only frame for a democracy. It is what the EU’s founding fathers had in mind in postwar Europe:



a real post-national democracy”



From the text “European Republic Needed”



István Szabó, filmmaker



“The soul of the European Union will only then be reborn, only then become the soul of us all, once the European Union can provide a real,



achievable future vision which takes differences into consideration.”



From the text “A Soul for Europe”



György Konrád, novelist and essayist



“As well as the elected and the appointed, the invited should be given a significant role on the stage of



European decision-making so that public opinion will be able to follow the dialogue between politicians and



independent intellectuals with greater engagement.”



From the text “No Culture No Europe”



Klaus-Dieter Lehmann, President of Goethe-Institut



“Civil society has to exert more influence and promote social responsibility and participatory behaviour.



Europe needs to again be a continent of acceptance, of respect and of discourse.”



From the text “The Brexit”



A constantly updated conference programme for 8 and 9 November can be found on our website at asoulforeurope.eu/asfe16. The conference languages are German and English, and simultaneous translation will be provided. If you wish to participate in the conference, please fill in the online registration form.



Please check our website for further information on our events and current topics, get in touch with us on Facebook and Twitter and follow the virtual pre-conference on Medium.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren