The piano manufacturer Steingraeber & Söhne from Bayreuth, Germany, announces amazing innovations

How do you connect the nineteenth century with futuristic, twenty-first century piano making? That’s the very question the piano manufacturer Steingraeber & Söhne posed for the upcoming NAMM Show in Anaheim, USA. At their booth No. 384, the family-owned company from Bayreuth provides a quick answer with a selection of two grand pianos and one upright piano.



Steingraeber will present a revival of earlier sound and touch qualities that have been “forgotten” for 150 years as a result of industrial production:



The Steingraeber Sordino pedal offers expanded options for tone color and capacity. Until 1850, nearly every piano was equipped with the "Sordino" function called "Pedal Céleste" in Paris or "Moderator" in Vienna; from Beethoven to Chopin every composer included such playing instructions in their scores.



The development of that new/old extra register was influenced by the American pianist Jura Margulis. European pianist's reactions are enthusiastic - the amazing results can be heard on several CDs (Argerich-Margulis, Guillotin, Stadtfeld).



The Steingraeber Mozart rail refers to another fact in the piano history: the key-dip developed from 6mm to more than 10mm today. A handrail at the Steingraeber concert grand E-272 allows to change the key dip infinitely from 8 mm to 10,3 mm = 5/16" to 3/8".



Also in the Steingraeber booth: Piano “138 K-SFM”, a concert upright 54" with Steingraeber-Renner-Ferro-Magnet Action (SFM)® for professionals. Its repetition point is as deep as it is at grand piano actions at only 1–2 mm (3/64") due to two magnets in the hammer butt and the jack tip. The piano also comes along with “Twist & Change”, the two-pianos-in-one combination that changes the appearance of your upright in a jiffy: In this variation, rare woods show up on one half of the front, and on the upper and lower front portions of the piano, but the back is always in solid polished black.



A super-light sound projection lid can be tested as well for the 1st time at NAMM show:



The Steingraeber work methods in the Bayreuth workshops may be completely anachronistic, but in view of the extreme demand for quality products, they are also extremely functional - what’s more, they allow for the specific use of modern know-how, such as aluminium honeycomb for vibration-promoting grand piano lids - to be encountered in a concert grand E-272.



A special beauty is the A-170 / 5’3”salon grand - from Dec. 2015 until spring 2016 its warm, deep, colorful sound filled the Lyric Opera of Chicago as the stage piano in the world premiere of the opera “Bel Canto” (curator Renée Fleming). The “Bel Canto” piano will be in the Steingraeber booth, in a special light grey Pantone colour, signed by the artists, e. g. Renée Fleming . . .



The seventh generation of the Bayreuth family of piano makers – Fanny and Alban Steingraeber – will be on hand in Anaheim. Also representing the family-owned company will be master piano builder Alexander Kerstan (operations manager). The news we hear from Bayreuth: Steingraeber & Söhne will continue to be “one of the best examples” of companies that continue the great European-German tradition of piano making.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren