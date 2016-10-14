Siemens Stiftung honors winners of the empowering people. Award

The night of October 6, 2016 presented us not only with a fantastic celebration during the Award Ceremony but also with the long awaited announcement of our well-deserving top-winners! This special empowering people. Update invites you to get to know them and their stories close up and wander with us through the great moments of this very special event in Berlin. Nathalie von Siemens, Spokesperson of the Board of Siemens Stiftung, got straight to the point in her welcoming remarks on the finalists as well as on the empowering people. Network:



“Tonight we have very special people among us. People who developed solutions that could potentially increase the quality of life for millions in the most vulnerable regions of this world.“



And quoting her great-great grandfather, Werner von Siemens, the founder of the Siemens company, she told the audience: “Ideas alone have little value. An innovation’s importance lies in its practical implementation“.



1st Prize Winner: Ratul Narain from BEMPU Health for the BEMPU Hypothermia Alert Bracelet, a temperature monitoring wristband designed to prevent hypothermia in low-weight babies and premature babies.



“This device has proven what it can mean not only to the lives of infants but also to the lives of parents.” Hinnerk Hansen, Global Managing Director, Impact Hub.



The 2nd Prize was awarded to Dr. Gamal Albinsaid, Indonesia Medika, for the integral solution which uses recyclable waste as a financial resource.



Duncan Onyango, Acumen Fund East Africa: “...an intelligent combination of waste collection and micro-health insurance, a definite win-win for the patient, the community and the entire world…because when the poor get sick they topple back even further into poverty.”



Third Prize was awarded to Lennart Budelmann, aQysta, for the Barsha Pump - Hydro-powered Irrigation, a pump which provides sustainable irrigation to farmers. Innovately utilizing the the energy from the flow of rivers and canals to pump water, the waterwheel pumps high and across long distances regardless of the flow velocity.



Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, Indian Institute of Management / National Innovation Foundation-India, values that “...this company is trying to sustain the enterprise using community-based installations.”



In Berlin the prizes were not at an end. The empowering people. Network has long recognized the value of an empowering people community that has been built up over the last few years. The growing online group of followers offers feedback, inspiration and food for thought on our online channels. Acknowledging their expertise, they have been traditionally invited to select the winner of the Community Prize. With participation reaching a total of almost 13,000 votes, the winner this time around was Mohammad Aleysa with WAFFCO (Waste-Fuel Free Combustion), a closed biomass burning stove generated with agricultural and domestic waste.



Siemens Stiftung is proud of all 23 empowering people. Award winners, who, as Noha El-Ghobashy, Founding President of Engineering for Change, New York, commented in her address have shown “remarkable perseverance and grit.” As one of the Award jurors she encouraged further interaction and collaboration in order to contribute in change and development: “Let us be rigorous in all that we do. And while we take a moment to celebrate all that’s been accomplished let us never rest; a great deal more needs to be done."



With the finalists traveling to Germany from far and wide, they were eager to showcase their products and solutions. This was the reason Siemens Stiftung set up a Solutions Walk that enabled the innovators to show their winning entries: Guests enjoyed examining the original products or models (large and small), the images, the demonstrations that really put these Award winning submissions on display. Demonstrations gave way to lively exchanges, the swapping of contact data and hopefully some fruitful cooperation in the future.



Capitilizing on the fact that the finalists were together for the Award Ceremony, Siemens Stiftung also invited previous members of the empowering people. Network to meet them and take part in an empowering people. Workshop that focused on questions around Organizational Development – a relevant topic for social start-ups and social entrepreneurs. Here members could gain new insights, exchange experiences and connect. Finally all 23 winners have been invited to actively participate in the empowering people. Network that wishes to support its members on their entrepreneurial journey in the long term. And they all demonstratively showed how thrilled they were about joining the Network with the opportunity for lively exchange and a helping hand! Ratul Narain from Bempu Health summed up the Award and the Network: “We’re working in parts of the world where it’s difficult to get things done. This Network empowers us to empower others.”



The event was rounded off by an evening of networking, exchange and celebration. A Network Puzzle Wall and Puzzling Corners afforded an opportunity to connect and chat with different players in the field: investors, practitioners, jurors, inventors and social entrepreneurs alike from Germany and all over the world enjoyed the rich opportunities on this special night.



The Ceremony as well as the Workshop took place in LaLuz in the Osram Höfe in Berlin, a setting that is as attractive as it is appropriate. The former industrial site where the first light bulbs were produced in Germany in 1904. Not only an inspiring venue but also in an exciting city as Berlin currently boasts a vibrant and fast growing start-up scene with about 500 new start-up springing up per year. Internationally recognized as a start-up hub, we couldn’t have invited our finalists to a more inspiring location. And inspiration was the name of the game over the two days the finalists met.



