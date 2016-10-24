At the top of the design scene - Schramm bed CALM wins German Design Award 2017

An entirely new bed for entirely new times



He is one of the young German star designers: Sebastian Herkner. Born 1981, worldwide on tour, internationally renowned. For Schramm he designed the completely newly-conceived bed CALM which was introduced to the public on the occasion of this year’s imm Cologne.



Now CALM, the new luxury bed of the digital era, has received the German Design Award in the “Special Mention” category.



The German Design Award jury distinguishes such works by the predicate Special Mention whose designs feature particularly clever solutions – a predicate honouring the commitment of companies and designers at the same time.



What is special about the bed CALM



The German designer Sebastian Herkner has successfully re-conceived the bed – a piece of furniture which may not be modified endlessly, contrary to other interior objects. And adjusting it to the new world of the digital era. Since for many people, the bed has approached the living area more and more, becoming a place to work at online, to watch movies, to chat and to snack he created a bed which integrates itself into life like an oasis of relaxation. The rising upholstered and softly rounded back rest provides a feeling of snugness within a restless online-university and therefore may also serve as a low-rising partition. This way turning the bed into an island of life and modifiable element of arrangement which may change its location as time passes by. Deposit trays and hooks beside the head end make the bed a perfect little cocoon.



The premium award by the German Design Council





The German Design Award represents the international premium award by the German Design Council. Its purpose: to detect, present and distinguish unique design trends. Every year, such applications from the realm of production and communication design are honoured which in their way are all pathbreaking in the international design scene. The German Design Award, having been initiated in 2012, counts among the most renowned design competitions worldwide and enjoys an excellent reputation far beyond circles of experts. Since its premiere in 2012 the German Design Award has grown considerably: Back then, approximately 1,500 applications were submitted to the jury – this year, they amounted to more than 4,000, 49 % in the realm of excellent product design, 38 % in the realm of excellent communications design. 758 applications were submitted by countries abroad. The German Design Award jury 2017 comprehends design experts from economy, tuition and science as well as from the design industry. All jurors are renowned experts of their individual subjects.



The Design Council





The German Design Award is granted by the Design Council, the German instance for brands and design. Its mission: to represent the German design life in the first place. Having been initiated by the German parliament and launched 1953 as a foundation, it supports economy in achieving a continuous brand value by design. This makes the Design Council a worldwide leading centre of competence for communication and brand management in the realm of design. Trade associations and institutions as well as owners and brand managers of many well-known companies count among the exclusive network of the foundation’s members. The celebration of the award ceremony will be held next year on the occasion of the trade fair Ambiente in Frankfurt/Main

