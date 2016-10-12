Reiss & Co tops out "HIGHRISE one" with 250 guests

Reiss & Co. Real Estate München GmbH (Reiss & Co.) celebrated the topping out of "HIGHRISE one" in Munich by throwing a party. Around 250 invitees from the construction, financial and real estate sectors braved autumn temperatures in the building, situated at Rosenheimer Strasse 141 e-h in the Haidhausen district of the city.



Work is currently continuing on the facades of the building, which are slated for completion by January 2017. A lighting concept that is so far unique in Munich will be implemented. The illuminated façade will be arranged in a comb structure, integrating different lighting scenarios. The design results from collaboration with the famous Berlin artist Erich Wiesner, who was responsible, inter alia, for the colour concept of the Olympic Village for the 2006 Winter Games in Turin.



It is aimed to secure a DGNB Silver certificate for "HIGHRISE one", which has been planned in accordance with sustainability criteria. Completion of the building is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2017, with tenants taking occupation on 1.1.2018.

Über Reiß & Co. Real Estate München GmbH

Reiss & Co. Real Estate München GmbH is an independent investor, developer and fee-developer in the field of high-quality and complex real estate projects. The company's portfolio currently includes properties and projects with a total market value of approx. 500 million Euro. As well as the construction of residential facilities, its expertise is in the development of office, hotel and retail buildings - refurbishment or newbuild projects - in high-class city centre locations. With its three offices in Munich, Berlin and Stuttgart, Reiss & Co combines professional competence with well-founded local knowledge and established networks. The firm has been managed by Dipl.-Kfm Oliver Reiss since it was founded in 1999.









Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren