Race Performance claims victory at 4 Hours of Fuji

Winning the second round of the Asian Le Mans Series 2016/17, the 4 Hours of Fuji (JP), Swiss Race Performance Team proved it is back to form after the disappointment at Zhuhai some weeks ago and still a serious contender in the Champoinship and the race for the ever so valuable Le Mans invitation for the classic 24 Hours 2017.



Having qualified in third place in LMP2, the Race Performance Oreca Judd was in the fight for victory just from the start of the race. Giorgio Maggi managed to stay close to leader Ho-Pin Tung in the Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca Nissan, while pole sitters Algarve Pro Racing Ligier Nissan already lost out due to a bad start and getting caught in traffic. After the first driver changes, Race Performance newcomer Fabian Schiller managed to take the lead in a hard fight with Jackie Chan driver Thomas Laurent and kept the position for most of the race. Struan Moore brought the car home and took the win for the team.



Giorgio Maggi was happy about his stint and the final result: “It was quite good. I struggled a bit with the front tyres to keep them warm behind the safety car, but the rest was just driving,” said the Swiss youngster.



Fabian Schiller, the 19-year old German from Bonn, who raced in the Renault Sport Trophy in 2016, had the best possible start into his LMP2 career with Race Performance: “I did the second stint. It was quite okay. We did good lap times and the car was really good. I managed to pull a gap. Giorgio did a good first stint. He had a lot of safety cars, so it wasn’t that interesting, but for me I had two proper stints and it was really fun out there. I think everyone did a really good job. The car worked perfectly and Struan just finished it off with really good laptimes. I think it’s fully deserved.”



Struan Moore could not agree more with his teammate: “Exactly what Fabian just said, I just finished it off. These guys did everything they needed to do. Giorgio made a good start, did a good move in the first corner, first lap. He pretty much controlled his stint. Fabian overtook when he needed to and pulled a gap. Then it was relatively straightforward for me. Just keep driving on the track.”



Team principal Urs Meier was very happy with the result as well as with the performance of his team: “At Fuji really everything went right. The three drivers are a really good combination, they are fast, use there head and stay away from unnecessary fights. Giorgio Maggi did a very strong first turn until the driver change, Struan Moore and Fabian Schiller then took the lead for our car number 8. With an advantage of nearly two minutes after four hours of racing we made it clear how strong the combination of team and drivers is at Race Performance. Now we have got the chance to defend our Asian Le Mans title from the 2015/2016 season, if everything continues to go as well as it did at Fuji. Thanks to everybody!“ Meier is already looking forward to round number 3t, which will take place at Buriram/Thailand from 6th to 8th of January 2017, “where we will race with the same driver line-up again.“

