Space Race Waterslide Opened in Turkey

You will remember our first launch of this unique waterslide from last year's IAAPA! This first-of-a-kind slide just opened in Turkey! Guests have been thrilling as they compete with other teams in a race around a giant bowl, swirling opposite directions on identical routes, watching their competition over our patent-pending dividers to do everything they can to get a winning edge. The competition is fierce up until the last second as they exit the bowl and shoot in opposite directions to the finish for an utterly exhilarating experience! Please click to read more and see the first video of the waterslide!



A Game Changer



Space Race is an advanced waterslide that delivers a uniquely competitive riding experience. Its invention fulfills a life-long dream of our company: To give guests the experience of competing in a true, real-life race with other riders within a bowl slide. The result of our efforts has been the creation of the first slide of its kind in the world . Engineering this ride meant approaching every element differently to ensure our design was not only revolutionary and breathtaking but also practical. We succeeded and developed a unique, streamlined design, distinctive entry tower and quadruple rafts. It is completely accurate to state that no ride exists that is quite like Space Race. Just as we have from day one in starting our company, we remain deeply passionate, determined and inspired to create and deliver amazing experiences for our guests. And, as mentioned, we continue with a focus on always improving on our creations — to strengthen the connection between thrills and fun — to create delightful and gripping memories for our clients’ guests.



Why There’s Nothing Quite like Space Race?



Space Race is a unique slide that provides new racing capabilities to the family-slide category. It is designed for racing two round family-style rafts holding four people each (resulting in eight simultaneous riders). The rafts enter the bowl into two tubes, each on opposite sides of the top level of the entry tower. Over the course of the ride, the riders can reach speeds of more than 24-27 miles/hour (39-43 Kilometers per hour). The race begins immediately as the rafts enter the bowl’s perimeter and follow two identical helical routes around its interior - separated by a patentpending



dividing wall - racing to the center of the bowl. The bowl is purposefully designed so that the two racing teams can easily see each other as they travel the bowl’s interior to increase the competition and their adrenaline levels. The rafts exit the bowl at its



center, heading in opposite directions before the sliding adventure ends into two separate - and still identical - dry or pool landings.



Benefits and Characteristics



The Space Race introduces a whole new opportunity for fun by providing groups of riders a chance to compete as they urge their teammates to be the fastest in crossing the finish line. The slide pits two four-rider family rafts against each other. The rafts enter the bowl from opposite directions at a speed of more than 43 kilometers per hour (27 miles per hour). Separated by a patent-pending divider, the eight riders follow identical helical routes, starting at the perimeter and ending at the center of the bowl. The giant specially designed basin allows the racing teams to see each other as they careen around the bowl, providing incentive for them to lean, bend, crouch and tilt in every way possible to give them an advantage in increasing their speed to gain an edge over their opponents. Eventually, the teams exit the bowl at the cente,r shooting in opposite directions as they finalize their sliding adventure via two separate but identical dry or pool run-outs.



Towering Above All the Rest



Another distinctive characteristic of the Space Race is its entry tower. Riders begin building their adrenaline rush even before they step into their rafts due to the tower’s design. It allows all riders to see other teams competing against one another as they wait their turn to enter the race. As they view other riders, they can start to develop their “secret” competitive advantages for racing through the 218-meter (715-foot) attraction’s slide path.



Once they reach the top, riders face the exact same challenge as their opposing team, providing a rush as they speed through every twist and turn while safely separated from collisions. In the end, riders can congratulate one another as the winner is announced.



Product Features





Maximum capacity (120 x 8 riders per hour)

Optional “Natural Light Effects” (which allows the sun’s rays to stream into the tube via translucent stripes to create a different experience on every ride), “Slide ‘N Roll” and “Special Pattern Effects” (which allow a variety of theming and patterns on the slide’s surface)

Unique tower centered between the two raft entry points

A “shared” slide experience with others in the queue

A distinctive, attention-grabbing appearance with the attraction’s massive size

Exclusive options when combined with other slides via specialty design considerations offered in consultation with Polin Waterparks’ design team professionals

Translucent applications

A 13/20 percent slope

Resin-transfer molding (RTM) technology to create perfectly smooth, shiny slide components with zero rough edges and perfect component alignment

Space requirements of 20 meters high and 66 meters by 52 meters wide (65 feet high and 216 feet by 170 feet wide)

Bowl size of 5 meters (16 feet) high by 26 meters (85 feet) deep by 26 meters (85 feet) wide and an angle of 15 degrees.



