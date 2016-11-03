Oxford Immunotec to Present at the Jefferies 2016 London Healthcare Conference

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions, today announced that Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2016 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at 1:20 p.m. GMT (8:20 a.m. ET).



A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live presentation and will be archived on the website for approximately 60 days.

