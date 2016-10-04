Oxford Immunotec Announces Favorable Decision from U.S. District Court of Massachusetts in Patent Infringement Litigation

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of under-served immune-regulated conditions, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts reinstated the kit claims of the Company's patent infringement claims against the defendants, Qiagen, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, following its review of the Magistrate Judge's Report and Recommendation of August 31, 2016. In issuing its ruling, the District Court rejected Qiagen's arguments that the patents were not valid and permitted the case to proceed on Qiagen's products and its customers' use of them. As a result of the District Court's decision, all claims of the Company's six patents remain at issue and the case will proceed to the next phases of discovery and, ultimately, trial.



"We are pleased by the court's decision and, in particular, the reinstatement of the direct infringement claims against Qiagen," said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "Defense of all claims of our patents remains a priority for us and we will continue to pursue such defense vigorously."

Über Oxford Immunotec Inc.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT®.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The company's second product line is a range of assays for Tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisition of Imugen, Inc. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are part of the Company's third product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these three product lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.



T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.





Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren