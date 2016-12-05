- Pressemitteilung BoxID 627275
Indoor-Express Evolution-Wash Tunnel
"All-In Carwash" the opening of a wash centre of the highest quality in the Netherlands
On account of the many innovative details of an Express-wash tunnel concept from Christ, The Verkoelen gentlemen decided to go for the new Evolution-all-round washing system EVO-4 with direct drives.
The conceptual high-performance washing tunnel was designed for a 52-metre long double strand chain type 360 (up to 360 mm tire width) with rim protection caps.
An express high-pressure pre-wash area, using a JD-JETSTREAM and HD-MATRIX, including an upstream FOAM-WALL, ensures optimum dirt release. This is placed as a lava foam with LED lighting in an effective and captivating manner.
The textile car wash is carried out by means of the effective, mechanically-pneumatic high-performance all round washers EVO-4 with an over-centre lifting axle. In addition to the thorough washing, a complete PROTECT-SHINE polish with a separate application and roller station is also part of the complete vehicle care. This gives the lacklustre lacquer a new depth of shine.
The ALPINE WAX preservation area is followed by a high-performance blower area with an AEROPRO pre-dryer and an AEROFLEX-1 main blower equipped with energy-efficient Greenline fans. To ensure that the last microbeads are reached, the Verkoelen gentlemen opted for a textile re-drying with 3 brushes, which is included in every vehicle wash. The rear EVO-4 rollers were also installed as vertical drying rollers. These provide a spectacular rear finish.
Next to the wash tunnel is also a VARIUS roll-over wash unit in operation. With a drive-through height of 3.15m and a throughput width of 2.7m, it is excellently suited for larger vehicles such as vans and people-carriers. Again, no compromises were made in terms of quality. This portal system also offers high-quality vehicle washings thanks to direct drives, all-round high-pressure and many other innovative features.
The quality of wash chemicals is also very high. The newly-developed premium product line from Christ Car Care is used.
Here you can watch a film of the plant https://youtu.be/AtoBkK3hz8g
