Servus Vienna!

Herrengasse 19, 1010 Wien – MYKITA opens its newest shop in a classical baroque Palais centrally located in Vienna’s First District. MYKITA moves into possibly its most elegant surrounds yet, charging the historic Palais with modern expression. The MYKITA Shop Vienna on Herrengasse is the second shop of the Berlin-based eyewear brand in the Austrian capital.



Once inside the stately façade, a large shop floor covering over 90 square metres opens up. Vaulted ceilings up to five metres high and tall windows create a dramatic atmosphere with a touch of the ecclesiastical. MYKITA’s reduced design language adds modern urban contrast to the palatial space. Walls and ceilings are kept free from fixtures allowing the majestic room absolute breathing space; the signature white MYKITA WALL is incorporated as a freestanding installation. The brand’s passion for surface and materials shows through in the interplay between warm grey, classic herringbone parquet and the custom-designed, sleek furniture pieces in black steel with natural stone bench tops.



ADDRESS:

MYKITA Shop Vienna

Herrengasse 19

1010 Vienna, Österreich

Tel: +43 1 5321835



OPENING HOURS

Mon 12 pm – 6.30 pm

Tue – Fri 10 am – 6.30 pm

Sat 10 am – 6 pm



High-res shop images are available on request. For these and any other enquiries, please contact: press@mykita.com

