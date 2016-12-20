- Pressemitteilung BoxID 630224
Miha bodytec goes UK - German world market leader for EMS equipment opens branch office in London
For Jürgen Decker, Managing Director of the company, the branch office in the UK is a logical step. "Along with the rapid growth of EMS in Germany, we observe a growing international demand. Great Britain is one of the most important European fitness markets. Thus, as a world market leader, our own presence here is overdue. This allows us to offer the fastest delivery possible as well as the same high-quality support as in Germany."
With the move to the UK, miha bodytec continues its success story: Founded in 2007, the company based in Gersthofen near Augsburg has an export share of approximately 75% of its sales volume and serves a sales structure in more than 30 countries. On a total of 6000 square meters, EMS equipment and accessories are exported into the whole world.
The miha bodytec device is still being produced in Germany and meets the highest quality requirements. Today, the easy handling, the excellent results for trainers and their customers, the high quality of the product and services as well as the attractive design are very much appreciated all over the world. All those characteristics are underlined by exceptionally extensive warranty periods and services.
Miha bodytec can both be integrated into existing facilities as a device to assist personal training, or as a stand-alone or mobile solution. Due to the wide range of specific application possibilities, the device is suitable for wide range of customers: Whether in sports, fitness or therapy - miha bodytec supports the achieving of individual results at the push of a button.
www.miha-bodytec.com
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
Fast jeder Zweite würde nach Millionengewinn last minute über Weihnachten verreisen
, Freizeit & Hobby, Westdeutsche Lotterie GmbH & Co. OHG
Sitzen Sie auch schon auf gepackten Koffern? Das größte Geschenk gibt es dieses Jahr mit ein bisschen Glück schon vor Weihnachten. Rund 81 Millionen...
Fitnessarmbänder liegen im Trend
, Freizeit & Hobby, mso - medienservice online
Wearables sind nach wie vor im Trend. Die kleinen Fitnessarmbänder sind für viele schon zu unersetzbaren Freizeitartikeln geworden. Ob es nun...
Stuttgarter Messe-Premiere mit über 200 Ausstellern
, Freizeit & Hobby, TWIN Veranstaltungs GmbH
Einen Bilderbuch-Start legt die neue Motorrad-Messe in Stuttgart hin. Zur Premiere vom 10. bis zum 12. Februar im Messegelände am Flughafen sind...