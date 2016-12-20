Miha bodytec goes UK - German world market leader for EMS equipment opens branch office in London

At the turn of the year miha bodytec opens its doors also in the United Kingdom. The wholly-owned subsidiary of the company will henceforth function as its British sales center. The attractive office space is located in the heart of the capital, one kilometer from the Tower of London. Local contact is miha bodytec newcomer and globally recognized athletic coach Thomas Ott. As a long-time expert in the industry with a degree in sports science, he is very well acquainted with miha bodytec and the services in the context of EMS training.



For Jürgen Decker, Managing Director of the company, the branch office in the UK is a logical step. "Along with the rapid growth of EMS in Germany, we observe a growing international demand. Great Britain is one of the most important European fitness markets. Thus, as a world market leader, our own presence here is overdue. This allows us to offer the fastest delivery possible as well as the same high-quality support as in Germany."



With the move to the UK, miha bodytec continues its success story: Founded in 2007, the company based in Gersthofen near Augsburg has an export share of approximately 75% of its sales volume and serves a sales structure in more than 30 countries. On a total of 6000 square meters, EMS equipment and accessories are exported into the whole world.



The miha bodytec device is still being produced in Germany and meets the highest quality requirements. Today, the easy handling, the excellent results for trainers and their customers, the high quality of the product and services as well as the attractive design are very much appreciated all over the world. All those characteristics are underlined by exceptionally extensive warranty periods and services.



Miha bodytec can both be integrated into existing facilities as a device to assist personal training, or as a stand-alone or mobile solution. Due to the wide range of specific application possibilities, the device is suitable for wide range of customers: Whether in sports, fitness or therapy - miha bodytec supports the achieving of individual results at the push of a button.



