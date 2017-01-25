ALLEGAEON launches video for 'Of Mind and Matrix' online!

Since the release of their new album, 'Proponent for Sentience', this past September, ALLEGAEON has shared the stage with the likes of Black Sabbath, Disturbed, Megadeth and more at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, as well as joined label-mates Battlecross and Necromancing the Stone for the annual 'Winter Warriors Tour'. Today, the group is launching a new video for 'Of Mind and Matrix' - the fourth video from 'Proponent for Sentience'. Directed, edited, and animated by Nick Hipa (Wovenwar), 'Of Mind and Matrix' can be viewed at: youtube.com



Next month, ALLEGAEON will join label-mates Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, and Goatwhore for a special USA tour that celebrates Metal Blade Records' 35th anniversary. See below for all dates!



Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Goatwhore, Allegaeon tour dates

Celebrating Metal Blade Records' 35th anniversary



Feb. 22 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Feb. 23 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Feb. 24 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

Feb. 25 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

Feb. 26 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

Feb. 28 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

Mar. 1 - Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

Mar. 2 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

Mar. 3 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

Mar. 4 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

Mar. 5 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

Mar. 6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

Mar. 8 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 9 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

Mar. 10 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Mar. 11 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Mar. 14 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Mar. 15 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

Mar. 16 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA



'Proponent for Sentience' can be purchased now at: metalblade.com/allegaeon. Produced by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation), the album is a musically complex, intelligent, and absorbing concept record that can rightfully sit alongside the true greats of the medium. With a lyrical arc rooted in science-fiction yet uncomfortably encroaching upon the reality of the present, it captures the Fort Collins, Colorado natives at their most ambitious and accomplished, pushing the boundaries even further than on their three previous critically acclaimed full-lengths.



