ALLEGAEON launches video for 'Of Mind and Matrix' online!
Next month, ALLEGAEON will join label-mates Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, and Goatwhore for a special USA tour that celebrates Metal Blade Records' 35th anniversary. See below for all dates!
Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Goatwhore, Allegaeon tour dates
Celebrating Metal Blade Records' 35th anniversary
Feb. 22 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA
Feb. 23 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA
Feb. 24 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
Feb. 25 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY
Feb. 26 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH
Feb. 28 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI
Mar. 1 - Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
Mar. 2 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH
Mar. 3 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY
Mar. 4 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL
Mar. 5 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO
Mar. 6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO
Mar. 8 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA
Mar. 9 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA
Mar. 10 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA
Mar. 11 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA
Mar. 14 - House of Blues - Houston, TX
Mar. 15 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX
Mar. 16 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA
'Proponent for Sentience' can be purchased now at: metalblade.com/allegaeon. Produced by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation), the album is a musically complex, intelligent, and absorbing concept record that can rightfully sit alongside the true greats of the medium. With a lyrical arc rooted in science-fiction yet uncomfortably encroaching upon the reality of the present, it captures the Fort Collins, Colorado natives at their most ambitious and accomplished, pushing the boundaries even further than on their three previous critically acclaimed full-lengths.
