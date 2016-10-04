A winter adventure with winnie-the-pooh at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London will welcome the much loved bear Winnie-the-Pooh this winter. Families booking the fun-filled Pooh Bear accommodation package will have an opportunity to celebrate the bear’s 90th anniversary by indulging in Winnie-the-Pooh treats and activities at the hotel from 19 October 2016.



Embracing Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London's renowned warmth, hospitality and service, the Pooh Bear package invites little ones to discover Winnie at one of the most iconic buildings in Knightsbridge. Overlooking Hyde Park, the hotel is near the Princess Diana Memorial Fountain and a short walk from Harrods.



The Pooh Bear package is priced from GBP 1,000, and includes:





One night’s accommodation in a luxurious suite

Full English Breakfast for up to two adults and two children

Winnie-the-Pooh 30-book boxset and cuddly Winnie-the-Pooh teddy on arrival *

Pooh Bear afternoon tea in The Loggia for two adults and two children





The Pooh Bear package is available from 19 October 2016 to 31 December 2016 subject to availability. Rates are based on two adults and two children (under 12).



The Pooh Bear themed afternoon tea will include honey-based treats from The Hive Honey Shop, a Dickensian-styled store offering Britain’s largest selection of English and international honeys. Fourth generation master beekeeper and owner of The Hive Honey Shop in Battersea, James Hamill, will make a special appearance at the hotel on 19 October 2016 at 4pm, to recount the story of Winnie saving the honey bees, and to let little ones know about how they can follow in Winnie’s paw-steps and help his furry friends be part of the world’s eco-system.



To complement the Pooh Bear afternoon tea, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London will continue its collaboration with celebrity couture milliner, Emily Baxendale, who will create an exclusive collection of five timeless children’s headpieces inspired by Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Tigga, Eyeore and Owl. Showcased in The Loggia they will be available to buy.



For bookings or more information about the Pooh Bear package, contact reservations at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London directly on + 44 (0) 20 7838 2000 or via email molon-reservations@mohg.com.



*In place of the standard Winne-the-Pooh teddy that comes with the Pooh Bear package, a special limited edition Steiffer branded version from Harrods can be added at an extra charge if guests prefer.



With bustling Knightsbridge on its doorstep and leafy Hyde Park at its rear, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park is London’s most prestigious address. Blending sumptuous guestrooms with a world-leading spa and a stylish bar, it is the definitive destination for a luxury escape. And with two award-winning restaurants including Bar Boulud, London and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, the first London restaurant for one of the UK’s most renowned chefs, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park stands at the culinary centre of the capital.









