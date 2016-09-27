DEMIRE sells three retail properties in North Rhine-Westphalia for a profit

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has sold three retail properties it no longer considered part of subgroup Fair Value REIT’s core portfolio for a profit. The properties are located in Ahaus-Wüllen and Lippetal-Herzfeld, all of them in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.



The two properties in Ahaus-Wüllen are mainly used by a Kaufland hypermarket and were sold to a company of the Kaufland Group. At a total of EUR 5.5 million, the sale proceeds for the two properties before marketing costs exceeded the current carrying amounts by an aggregated 18%.



The property in Lippetal-Herzfeld is a mixed use building with a REWE supermarket as a long-term main tenant, which was acquired by private investors. Sales proceeds of EUR 1.8 million matched the current carrying amount.



Frank Schaich, CFO of DEMIRE and also CEO of Fair Value REIT-AG, commented on the transactions: “The two transactions are in line with our strategic objective of either selling or taking over direct ownership of properties previously held indirectly in order to further simplify our group structure and save costs. We are therefore delighted with the excellent result.”



Disclaimer



The information in this release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current forecasts, expectations and estimates of DEMIRE’s Executive Board at the time of their publication. Such statements constitute neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond DEMIRE’s influence. These risks and uncertainties may lead to actual results differing materially from statements that are mentioned herein. DEMIRE accepts no obligation to update or adjust the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Über DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE - First in secondary locations



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate holdings in mid-sized cities and up and coming areas bordering German metropolitan areas. As at June 30, 2016, DEMIRE held real estate consisting of 178 properties with a market value of EUR 982 million. As at the reporting date, contractual rents had been firmly agreed upon in the amount of EUR 74.2 million (at an occupancy rate of 87.8 % of the potential rents of EUR 84.5 million) for a term of 5.4 years.



DEMIRE aims to maintain its corporate organisation as lean as possible, although it still believes that economies of scale and portfolio optimisation are best achieved by having its own in-house asset, property and facility management. This safeguards the Company's business expertise and, equally important, allows the Company to maintain direct contact with the customer.



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt.





Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren