Lot set new record my taking onboard of its Aircraft as many as 5 Million passengers from the beginning of 2016!

LOT has taken on board of its aircraft a total of 5 million passengers from the beginning of 2016! This outstanding number is a record in the history of LOT Polish Airlines and the result of intensive development of the carrier – only this year, LOT introduced 23 new connections. All LOT passengers will receive a special recognition from the entire LOT team.





The year 2016 has not come to an end yet, but the Polish carrier has already set a new record in its 87-year-old history by taking on board as many as 5 million passengers only within a period of 11 months this year. This strong presence on the LOT's planes is a result of development of the carrier, this year's introduction of 23 new flight connections, including long-haul flights – to Tokyo and Seoul. Due to this event, the carrier decided to give a special recognition to all those passengers who ever travelled by LOT.





"We are glad that our passengers appreciate our dynamic development. It is for them that we are implementing new connections, modernising our fleet, and improving our product so that travelling with us is always pleasant. Therefore, we would like to say thank you to all those passengers who have chosen our services and enabled us to break this outstanding record. We promise you: this is not the end. Due to our further development, in less than five years we will no longer have 5 million passengers a year; we will have 10 million passengers a year” – says Rafał Milczarski, CEO of LOT.





On the occasion of transporting 5 million passengers, LOT decided to give a special recognition to all those passengers who have ever chosen to travel with LOT Polish Airlines. From now on, the passengers will hear the acknowledgement directly from the cabin crew. Moreover, a short film has been posted on the official Facebook profile. The film presents the LOT team saying 'thank you' for so many travellers going by LOT's planes. LOT's official social media channels have announced a competition connected with the #THANKSaLOT campaign that can be viewed this week at the Warsaw Chopin Airport.





By the end of 2016, the number of passengers who have chosen to travel with LOT will reach 5.5 million, which is in line with the profitable growth strategy approved in this year. LOT plans to continue its intensive development following 2017; as of April 2017, the carrier's planes will fly to the USA – to Newark and Los Angeles.



In the summer season, the carrier's fleet will be expanded by the first B737-800 NG planes, with LOT receiving B737 MAX 8, Boeing's state-of-the-art narrow body aircraft, in the months to follow. In the first half of 2017, the carrier's fleet will also be increased by two brand-new Boeings 787-8 Dreamliner.



The film which inaugurates the 5-million-passenger record is also available on:







LOT Polish Airlines Official Youtube Channel – https://youtu.be/LmDu25hGOxg



LOT Polish Airlines Official Facebook Profile – https://www.facebook.com/PllLOT/?fref=ts

LOT Polish Airlines

