LOT will fly from Newark to Warsaw

On October 4, 2016, LOT will launch ticket sales for new direct flights to and from Newark, beginning April 28, 2017. Flights to Warsaw are to be operated at first three and later four times a week, giving passengers the best access to Poland as well as Central and Eastern Europe.



The Newark-Warsaw flights are scheduled for Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. As of June, a Tuesday flight will be added.



“Newark is one of the most important airports to the Polish diaspora on the east coast of the United States. I am pleased that we are able to relaunch that route after a break lasting several years, ensuring our fellow countrymen the most comfortable flights to Poland” - says Rafał Milczarski, CEO of PLL LOT.



Newark passengers traveling by LOT will have access to an extensive network of flights to other US destinations, as well as destinations across Central and Eastern Europe.



“LOT offers the shortest and the most comfortable connections via Warsaw to dozens of cities in Europe. It means only 2 hours transfer time to destinations such Moscow, Prague, Budapest and Vilnius, and great connectivity to major Polish cities, such as Gdańsk or Kraków. We fly one of the youngest fleet in Europe; our crew is professional and hospitable and our hub in Warsaw is one of the most comfortable and passenger friendly in Europe. Newark is no longer a missing link in our route network. Our return to that destination makes us an attractive airline to numerous passengers who have not relied on our services yet”- adds R. Milczarski.



The Newark-Warsaw flights will be initially operated by the leased Boeing 767-300 in two travel classes: Business Class and Economy class. Beginning in August the route will be operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a three-class configuration: LOT Business Class, LOT Premium Economy and LOT Economy.



Together with Newark, LOT will continue to operate flights to JFK. In fact this year for the first time LOT will fly to JFK daily even in winter season. In total LOT will offer up to 2 connections to New York area almost every day.



The announcement of the connection to Newark is part of LOT’s profitable growth strategy that the airline has been implementing since early 2016. The Polish airline has launched 23 new connections in total, including the first direct Warsaw-Seoul flight to be inaugurated on 17 October.



The tickets for flights to Newark may be purchased using all available channels, including the lot.com website, LOT Contact Center, the LOT Travel offices and travel agents.

Über LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern airline that connects New Europe with the world. It provides nearly 5 million passengers a year with the shortest and most comfortable travel options to almost 60 destinations worldwide via Warsaw, a competitive hub that offers fast connections. As the only carrier in the region, LOT offers direct long-haul flights to the USA, Canada, China and Japan while building its leadership position in East Central Europe. It flies one of the youngest fleets in Europe and, as the only airline, operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the world's most advanced aircraft, on all long-haul connections. LOT relies primarily on the passion and positive energy of its team members, including top ranking pilots in the global aviation business, often champions in many aviation sports. With 87 years of experience, LOT is also one of the oldest airlines in the world and the most internationally recognized Polish brand. This recognition is proven by the numerous awards from industry organizations, media and, above all, from passengers.



