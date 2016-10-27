Lonza and Clovis Oncology Sign Strategic Long-Term Manufacturing Agreement to Secure Supply of Rucaparib

Lonza, a global leader in chemical and biological manufacturing, recently announced that it has entered into a long-term commercial supply agreement with Clovis Oncology, a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cancer treatments, for the manufacture of Clovis’s development-stage PARP inhibitor, rucaparib. The focus of the agreement is to provide Clovis with security of supply and the flexibility to react swiftly to changes in market demand scenarios. Both companies are strengthening their relationship after a successful collaboration on clinical manufacturing of the highly potent API.



Rucaparib is a candidate targeting various cancer types through the inhibition of DNA-repair enzyme poly-ADP ribose polymerase-1, 2 and 3 (PARP-1, -2 and -3). The U.S. FDA has granted the molecule Breakthrough Therapy Designation for monotherapy treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer with BRCA-mutated tumors and who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies.







Under the agreement with Clovis, Lonza will construct a new production train in Visp (CH) that will be exclusively dedicated to the manufacture of rucaparib. With this agreement Lonza implements a new dedicated facility concept for small molecules using modern technologies, including extensive on-line analytical monitoring that is designed to facilitate real-time release testing. The dedicated train guarantees access to manufacturing capacity for Clovis and allows coverage of the full range of anticipated demand scenarios for commercial supply.







By the beginning of 2019, the new train should be completed and operationally qualified. Until the completion of the new train, Lonza will manufacture rucaparib in its existing facilities in Visp with dedicated access to capacity. The agreement represents a comprehensive supply strategy supporting the customers ongoing business needs through commercialization and ongoing market supply.







“We’re looking forward to further developing our relationship into a long and productive partnership with Clovis to supply this innovative medicine to cancer patients across the globe,” said Gordon Bates, Senior Vice President, Business Unit Head, Chemical and Microbial Manufacturing for Lonza.







“Rucaparib is a highly potent drug, where our expertise in safely handling and scaling highly potent compounds at clinical and commercial scale supported Clovis through to submission,” he added. “This latest agreement continues to demonstrate our flexibility in developing customized supply solution for accelerated approval breakthrough designation programs to support our customers as they meet some of the greatest challenges in patient treatment.”







Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.







Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this presentation due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this Press Release.









Über Lonza Group Ltd.

Lonza is one of the world's leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. We harness science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life.



Not only are we a custom manufacturer and developer, Lonza also offers services and products ranging from active pharmaceutical ingredients and stem-cell therapies to drinking water sanitizers, from the vitamin B3 compounds and organic personal care ingredients to agricultural products, and from industrial preservatives to microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria and other pathogens.



Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 40 major manufacturing and R&D facilities and approximately 9,800 full-time employees worldwide. The company generated sales of CHF 3.8 billion in 2015 and is organized into two market-focused segments: Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.





