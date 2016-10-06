Lagardère Sports sports scores four wins at SPIA Asia 2016 awards

Lagardère Sports has won four prestigious accolades at the 2016 Sports Industry Awards (SPIA Asia) held in Bangkok on 4th October, marking a successful night for the company’s flagship tennis and golf events. Leading the trophy tally was the 2015 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global that scored a hat trick including a Gold in the ‘Best Hospitality’ category, and two Silvers for ‘Best International Sporting Event’ and ‘Best Live Experience’. The 2016 SMBC Singapore Open also picked up a Silver award for ‘Best Hospitality’.



The Gold award-winning tennis product was the ‘2015 Racquet Club’ which will make a return at the end of October at the women’s tennis finals. Purpose-built by Kingsmen Exhibits, the Racquet Club is a glass-fronted hospitality pavilion that offers guests the opportunity to wine and dine in a luxurious setting before watching the thrilling tennis action on centre court. Last year, patrons were able to enjoy specially designed menus paired with Moët & Chandon champagne, exclusive Nespresso coffee creations as well as wines from Treasury Wine Estates’ portfolio. Tennis stars and legends also made exclusive appearances before every match, providing insights about the competition and engaging Racquet Club patrons in interactive Q&A sessions.



Golf fans were treated to a selection of high-end hospitality options at the 2016 SMBC Singapore Open’s double-storey hospitality structure that provided commanding views of the award-winning golf course. Guests enjoyed cuisine prepared by the five-star Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa as well as player meet-and-greets throughout the day with star players such as Jordan Spieth, Darren Clarke and ‘Ben’ An Byeong Hun. Lagardère Sports will be unveiling an equally impressive hospitality offering for the 2017 event in January.



“My team and I are incredibly proud to be honoured in this way by our peers at the SPIA Asia 2016 event,” said Adrian Staiti, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships, ‎Lagardère Sports.



“Tennis and golf are premium events and it is critical that the clients’ experience matches the quality of the action on the course and centre court. We worked closely with partners and sponsors to deliver first-class hospitality platforms for our customers and these awards are testament to that hard work.”



“Winning the three SPIA awards is a fantastic recognition of the efforts that my team and the Women’s Tennis Association have undertaken to deliver a truly memorable experience at the WTA Finals,” said Sarah Clements, Vice President, Tennis – Asia at Lagardère Sports. “The WTA Finals is the end of season showpiece finale for the women’s game, and we welcome fans from Singapore and all over the world to enjoy the industry leading hospitality at the Racquet Club as well as the world-class live tennis on centre court. We have amplified the family programme this year and are confident that fans will have an amazing experience at the tournament in October.”



The third edition of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global kicks off on 23rd October with the inaugural ‘Family Day At The Tennis’ that features a full day of interactive games and live entertainment at the Fan Village and on centre court. The SMBC Singapore Open will return on January 19th at the Serapong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, and will feature Australia’s Adam Scott who will be competing for a record fourth title.



SPIA Asia 2016 recognises and celebrates the achievements made by the sporting industry in Asia, which has become a premier destination for large-scale regional and international sports and entertainment events.

Über Lagardère Sports Germany GmbH

Lagardère Sports is a leading sport marketing agency, with a global network of local experts dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet our clients' needs. We believe sport inspires emotions and passion that are essential to enrich people's lives and generate powerful collective experiences. At Lagardère Sports, we dedicate our expertise and passion to provide our clients with privileged access to the infinite opportunities of sports. Lagardère Sports is part of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, a company with more than 1,600 employees worldwide and 50 years of experience.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren