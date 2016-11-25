Das jährlich in Belgien stattfindende Open Air Dance-Festival ’’Tomorrowland’’ ist in den vergangenen Jahren mehrfach zum ’’Besten Festival der Welt’’ gekürt worden. Auch im zwölften Jahr seit Bestehen des heute schon legendären Festivals zelebrierte vom 22. – 24.07.2016 wieder eine spektakuläre Party der Superlative mit den weltweit größten Top-DJs. Alle verfügbaren Tickets waren in kürzester Zeit ausverkauft!



Nach dem phänomenalen Erfolg der festivalbegleitenden Compilations in den letzten beiden Jahren – sie gehörten zu den meist verkauften Compilations in 2014 & 2015 – ist die ’’Tomorrowland – The Elixir Of Life“ Compilation im hochwertigen 3CD-Set schon kurz nach ihrer Veröffentlichung zielstrebig auf Platz 2 der offiziellen Media Control Compilation-Charts gestiegen. Seit nunmehr 7 Wochen hält sie sich erfolgreich in den Top 10 der Verkaufscharts. Jetzt gibt es dieses Premium-Produkt wieder als günstige 2CD-Edition im hochwertigen Digipac mit den exklusiven DJ-Mixen von Top-DJs wie Martin Garrix, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike und Lost Frequencies.



Wer dieses Jahr also nicht dabei sein konnte, kann sich nun ein Stück „Tomorrowland“ – Feeling nach Hause holen!



Minimix der 3CD-Compilation zum Reinhören:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDTzeF8E2Mo



Various Artists ’’Tomorrowland – The Elixir Of Life”

Label: Kontor Records

VÖ-Datum: 25.11.2016

Format: 2CD-Set & Download (Compilation)



Tracklist:



CD1:



Mixed by Martin Garrix

01. Tomorrowland - Intro Martin Garrix

02. Martin Garrix - Forbidden Voices (Original Mix)

03. Jay Hardway - Stardust (Extended Mix)

04. Martin Garrix feat. John & Michel - Now That I've Found You (Original Mix)

05. Martin Garrix & Third Party - Lions In The Wild

06. Martin Garrix vs Matisse & Sadko - Dragon (Original Mix)

07. Martin Garrix - Poison (Original Mix)

08. Mike Williams & Justin Mylo - Groovy George (Extended Mix)

09. Julian Jordan - Pilot (Extended Mix)

10. Martin Garrix feat. Justin Mylo & Mesto - Bouncybob

11. Florian Picasso - Final Call (Original Mix)

12. Martin Garrix vs Matisse & Sadko - Break Through The Silence (Original Mix)



Mixed by Axwell /\ Ingrosso

13. Tomorrowland - Intro Axwell /\ Ingrosso

14. Axwell /\ Ingrosso - Thinking About You

15. Sebastian Ingrosso - Dark River (Festival Version)

16. Michael Feiner - Mantra (Axwell Cut)

17. Ingrosso, LIOHN, Salvatore - FLAGS!

18. Axwell - Barricade (Club Mix)

19. Axwell /\ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining

20. Robbie Rivera vs Tom Staar - The Funkatron

21. Axwell /\ Ingrosso - Dream Bigger



CD2:



Mixed by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

01. Tomorrowland - Intro Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

02. MATTN & Futuristic Polar Bears feat. Roland Clark - Café Del Mar 2016 (Dimitri Vegas & Like

Mike vs Klaas Vocal Mix)

03. Tujamo feat. Inaya Day - Keep Pushin’

04. Wolfpack & Warp Brothers - Phatt Bass 2016

05. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W - Arcade (Original Mix)

06. Wolfpack vs Avancada - GO! (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix)

07. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike feat. Ne-Yo - Higher Place (Afrojack Remix)

08. Bassjackers - F*CK (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Edit)

09. MATTN vs 2 Faced Funks - How We Roll

10. Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & Steve Aoki vs Ummet Ozcan - Melody (Extended Mix)

11. Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & Steve Aoki vs Ummet Ozcan - Melody (Coone Remix)

12. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Stay A While (Extended Mix)

13. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Stay A While (Ummet Ozcan Remix)



Mixed by Lost Frequencies

14. Tomorrowland - Intro Lost Frequencies

15. Lea Rue - Sleep, For The Weak! (Lost Frequencies Remix)

16. Michael Calfan - Brothers

17. Redondo & Boris Way - Sunday

18. Throttle - Money Maker (Club Mix)

19. Me & My Toothbrush - All The Time (Original Mix)

20. Keanu Silva - Children

21. Lost Frequencies - Are You With Me

22. Pete Sabo & Who Knows - Like This! (Sharam Jey Edit)

23. Felix Jaehn feat. Lost Frequencies & Linying - Eagle Eyes (Lucas & Steve Remix)

24. Lost Frequencies feat. Janieck Devy - Reality

25. twocolors feat. Muringa - Follow You

26. Lost Frequencies feat. Sandro Cavazza - Beautiful Life (Original Mix)





KONTOR Records GmbH





