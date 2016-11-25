Freitag, 25. November 2016
Various Artists ''Tomorrowland - The Elixir Of Life"

2 CD-Set & Download: OUT 25.11.2016

(lifePR) (Hamburg, ) Das jährlich in Belgien stattfindende Open Air Dance-Festival ’’Tomorrowland’’ ist in den vergangenen Jahren mehrfach zum ’’Besten Festival der Welt’’ gekürt worden. Auch im zwölften Jahr seit Bestehen des heute schon legendären Festivals zelebrierte vom 22. – 24.07.2016 wieder eine spektakuläre Party der Superlative mit den weltweit größten Top-DJs. Alle verfügbaren Tickets waren in kürzester Zeit ausverkauft!

Nach dem phänomenalen Erfolg der festivalbegleitenden Compilations in den letzten beiden Jahren – sie gehörten zu den meist verkauften Compilations in 2014 & 2015 – ist die ’’Tomorrowland – The Elixir Of Life“ Compilation im hochwertigen 3CD-Set schon kurz nach ihrer Veröffentlichung zielstrebig auf Platz 2 der offiziellen Media Control Compilation-Charts gestiegen. Seit nunmehr 7 Wochen hält sie sich erfolgreich in den Top 10 der Verkaufscharts. Jetzt gibt es dieses Premium-Produkt wieder als günstige 2CD-Edition im hochwertigen Digipac mit den exklusiven DJ-Mixen von Top-DJs wie Martin Garrix, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike und Lost Frequencies.

Wer dieses Jahr also nicht dabei sein konnte, kann sich nun ein Stück „Tomorrowland“ – Feeling nach Hause holen!

Minimix der 3CD-Compilation zum Reinhören:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDTzeF8E2Mo

Various Artists ’’Tomorrowland – The Elixir Of Life”
Label: Kontor Records
VÖ-Datum: 25.11.2016
Format: 2CD-Set & Download (Compilation)

Tracklist:

CD1:

Mixed by Martin Garrix
01. Tomorrowland - Intro Martin Garrix
02. Martin Garrix - Forbidden Voices (Original Mix)
03. Jay Hardway - Stardust (Extended Mix)
04. Martin Garrix feat. John & Michel - Now That I've Found You (Original Mix)
05. Martin Garrix & Third Party - Lions In The Wild
06. Martin Garrix vs Matisse & Sadko - Dragon (Original Mix)
07. Martin Garrix - Poison (Original Mix)
08. Mike Williams & Justin Mylo  - Groovy George (Extended Mix)
09. Julian Jordan - Pilot (Extended Mix)
10. Martin Garrix feat. Justin Mylo & Mesto - Bouncybob
11. Florian Picasso - Final Call (Original Mix)
12. Martin Garrix vs Matisse & Sadko - Break Through The Silence (Original Mix)

Mixed by Axwell /\ Ingrosso
13. Tomorrowland - Intro Axwell /\ Ingrosso
14. Axwell /\ Ingrosso - Thinking About You
15. Sebastian Ingrosso - Dark River (Festival Version)
16. Michael Feiner - Mantra (Axwell Cut)
17. Ingrosso, LIOHN, Salvatore - FLAGS!
18. Axwell - Barricade (Club Mix)
19. Axwell /\ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining
20. Robbie Rivera vs Tom Staar - The Funkatron
21. Axwell /\ Ingrosso - Dream Bigger

CD2:

Mixed by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
01. Tomorrowland - Intro Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
02. MATTN & Futuristic Polar Bears feat. Roland Clark - Café Del Mar 2016 (Dimitri Vegas & Like
      Mike vs Klaas Vocal Mix)
03. Tujamo feat. Inaya Day - Keep Pushin’
04. Wolfpack & Warp Brothers - Phatt Bass 2016
05. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W - Arcade (Original Mix)
06. Wolfpack vs Avancada - GO! (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix)
07. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike feat. Ne-Yo - Higher Place (Afrojack Remix)
08. Bassjackers - F*CK (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Edit)
09. MATTN vs 2 Faced Funks - How We Roll
10. Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & Steve Aoki vs Ummet Ozcan - Melody (Extended Mix)
11. Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & Steve Aoki vs Ummet Ozcan - Melody (Coone Remix)
12. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Stay A While (Extended Mix)
13. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Stay A While (Ummet Ozcan Remix)

Mixed by Lost Frequencies
14. Tomorrowland - Intro Lost Frequencies
15. Lea Rue - Sleep, For The Weak! (Lost Frequencies Remix)
16. Michael Calfan - Brothers
17. Redondo & Boris Way - Sunday
18. Throttle - Money Maker (Club Mix)
19. Me & My Toothbrush - All The Time (Original Mix)
20. Keanu Silva - Children
21. Lost Frequencies - Are You With Me
22. Pete Sabo & Who Knows - Like This! (Sharam Jey Edit)
23. Felix Jaehn feat. Lost Frequencies & Linying - Eagle Eyes (Lucas & Steve Remix)
24. Lost Frequencies feat. Janieck Devy - Reality
25. twocolors feat. Muringa - Follow You
26. Lost Frequencies feat. Sandro Cavazza - Beautiful Life (Original Mix)

 

KONTOR Records GmbH

