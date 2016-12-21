50,000 tickets sold in round one of Joshua vs. Klitschko release

50,000 tickets were sold in first period of ticket sales for the World Heavyweight unification blockbuster between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE.



Tickets which were available across Club Wembley, Matchroom Fightpass and on general sale via Wembley and StubHub have now sold out with the second batch of tickets to be released on January 16.



Coach packages have been made available in order to maximise the available capacity at Wembley and remain on sale via See Tickets by calling 0844 871 8808 or at www.seetickets.com with various pick up/drop off locations available.



A second batch of tickets will go on sale at midday on Monday 16th January 2017 exclusively via StubHub fromwww.stubhub.co.uk with tickets in all price brackets available. Tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £400, £800 and £2,000 VIP plus booking fees.



Joshua MBE will face former World ruler Wladimir Klitschko for his IBF World Heavyweight title and the vacant IBO Championship as well as the WBA Super Championship on April 29, 2017 at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, live on Sky Sports Box Office and RTL.

