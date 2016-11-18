- Pressemitteilung BoxID 623995
"Wake Up Caroline" - time to wake up!
Grayhound O.C.D. release a new ballad in two different versions
Tracklist:
1. Wake Up Caroline (Acoustic Version) | 2. Wake Up Caroline (Orchestral Version )
Grayhound O.C.D. are a guarantor of emotional songs, since their start back in 2010. Their sensitivity ensured them a good reputation in the national and international music industry, airplay on the radio, performances on TV and even a nomination for an American award. The profound vocals of frontman Gray have been accompanied by huge guitars, drums and synths so far, but since their last single „Open Eyes“ they have discovered a preference for acosutic songs.
„Wake Up Caroline“ is a tender profession of love which is sung very gently and vulnerable, full of emotion. The song is about how it feels to be trapped inside friendship thoungh longing for more.
The single contains two versions. The „Acoustic Version“ is a typical Singer/Songwriter track, while the „Orchestral Version“ with its strings, timpanies and modern elements shows soundtrack qualities.
Wake Up Caroline is the second advance single for the album „Acoustic Songs“ which will be released on December 9th.
The song was recorded in the Empire Studios/Germany by Rolf Munkes (Razorback, Crematory), - producer, guitar player and Co – composer. The video was realized by Roman Brauch.
Kontakt-Label: KHB Music
Web: http://www.khb-music.de
E-Mail: info@khb-music.de
Links – Grayhound O.C.D.
http://grayhoundocd.com
https://www.facebook.com/grayhoundocd
http://www.khb-music.de/artist/grayhound-o-c-d/
https://www.facebook.com/khbmusic
Grayhound O.C.D.
„Wake Up Caroline“ (Single)
Release Date: 18.11.2016 LABEL: Handmade Tunes (LC-52090)
Genre: Singer/Songwriter/Indie
Medium: digital
Video: https://youtu.be/xUZJDSokNik
Salelink: http://player.believe.fr/v2/3614971749911
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/khbmusic/grayhound-ocd-wake-up-caroline-accoustic-version
