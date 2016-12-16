Berlinale Talents and Perspektive Deutsches Kino Award "Kompagnon" Fellowship

Berlinale Talents and Perspektive Deutsches Kino have joined forces to award the inaugural “Kompagnon” fellowship. The fellowship will be awarded annually to two directors or screenwriters residing in Germany to support their artistic and professional development.



“Berlinale Talents and Perspektive Deutsches Kino are important promoters and springboards for filmmakers and screenwriters living in Germany. We're now providing them with a companion to accompany them on their journey through the German film landscape and to support them on a practical level,” comments Festival Director Dieter Kosslick on the “Kompagnon” fellowship.



Eligible to apply are directors and screenwriters of short or feature films who were part of the last edition of Perspektive Deutsches Kino, as well as permanent residents of Germany who will participate in the “Script Station”, “Doc Station” or “Short Film Station” at the upcoming edition of Berlinale Talents. In addition to a stipend of 5,000 euros (2,500 euros for short films) for the independent development of a screenplay or project, the “Kompagnon” also provides a mentoring programme to help strengthen the filmmakers’ artistic signature, alongside professional coaching and improved industry networking opportunities.



The jury, comprised of the three film professionals Sigrid Hörner, Feo Aladag and Johannes Naber, will select one winner from Berlinale Talents and one from Perspektive Deutsches Kino. The award ceremony will take place on February 17, 2017, during the closing evening of Perspektive Deutsches Kino.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren