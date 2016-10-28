Brazil's boccia BC3 team named Allianz Best Team of the Month for September

Comprised of Evelyn de Oliveira, Antonio Leme and Evani Soares da Silva, the team beat the overwhelming favourites and world No. 1 South Korea last month. Brazil lost to South Korea in the early rounds but came back to dominate 5-2 in the finals.



Brazil received 55 per cent of the public vote. The Australian wheelchair rugby team (16 per cent) and the US women’s sitting volleyball team (15 per cent) were jockeying for second place in the polls. Brazil’s football 5-a-side, the Turkish women’s goalball and the Chinese women’s 4x100m relay T11-13 teams were also nominated.



In lieu of the IPC Athlete of the Month award for September, the honour is being separated into three different categories – Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete and Best Team – based on results at Rio 2016.



The 2016 winners so far are:



January – Abdullah Sultan Alaryani, United Arab Emirates, shooting



February – Andrey Smirnov, Russia, wheelchair curling



March – Stephen McGuire, Great Britain, boccia



April – Carlos Serrano, Colombia, swimming



May – Shelby Watson, Great Britain, athletics



June – Elena Krawzow, Germany, swimming



July – Richard Whitehead, Great Britain, athletics



August – Ekrem Gundogdu, Turkey, goalball



September (Best Male) – Siamand Rahman, Iran, powerlifting



September (Best Female) – Sareh Javanmardidodmani, Iran, shooting



September (Best Team) – Brazil, boccia BC3 team

