Brazil's boccia BC3 team named Allianz Best Team of the Month for September
Brazil's BC3 boccia team has been voted by the public as the Allianz Best Team of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
Brazil received 55 per cent of the public vote. The Australian wheelchair rugby team (16 per cent) and the US women’s sitting volleyball team (15 per cent) were jockeying for second place in the polls. Brazil’s football 5-a-side, the Turkish women’s goalball and the Chinese women’s 4x100m relay T11-13 teams were also nominated.
In lieu of the IPC Athlete of the Month award for September, the honour is being separated into three different categories – Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete and Best Team – based on results at Rio 2016.
The 2016 winners so far are:
January – Abdullah Sultan Alaryani, United Arab Emirates, shooting
February – Andrey Smirnov, Russia, wheelchair curling
March – Stephen McGuire, Great Britain, boccia
April – Carlos Serrano, Colombia, swimming
May – Shelby Watson, Great Britain, athletics
June – Elena Krawzow, Germany, swimming
July – Richard Whitehead, Great Britain, athletics
August – Ekrem Gundogdu, Turkey, goalball
September (Best Male) – Siamand Rahman, Iran, powerlifting
September (Best Female) – Sareh Javanmardidodmani, Iran, shooting
September (Best Team) – Brazil, boccia BC3 team
International Paralympic Committee
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is the global governing body of the Paralympic Movement. It co-ordinates the organisation of the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games, and serves as the International Federation for 10 sports, for which it supervises and co-ordinates the World Championships and other competitions. The IPC's vision is to enable Para athletes to achieve sporting excellence and inspire and excite the world.
