- Pressemitteilung BoxID 635043
Julian Maier-Hauff - BYMREV3 (EP Release 17.02.17)
Artist: Julian Maier-Hauff
EP Titel: BYMREV3
Releasedate: 17.02.2017
Label: SPRINGSTOFF
Distribution: INDIGO
ARTIST (english)
Julian Maier-Hauff, analogous electronic, playfully acoustic and above all: LIVE. As one of the few within the electronic music scene, Julian Maier-Hauff’s sounds are exclusively improvised and every audible tone is produced in the moment. Maier-Hauff, studied jazz trumpet, is a cross entrant in the field of electronic music. With his background in improvized arts, he transfers the system of the free play into electronic instrumentations. His sound is genuine, handmade, thrilling, distinct, versatile and always has a driving groove. Without computers and preprepared tracks, he turns the sensations of the moment straightly into deep beats, which are enriched by the vibrant sound of real instruments.
