Passenger Services Conference Approves Resolution on ONE Order Standard Will Modernize and Simplify Airline Order Management

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the Passenger Services Conference (PSC) adopted a Resolution on a standard for the ONE Order initiative. Leveraging the data communication advances from the New Distribution Capability, ONE Order will modernize and simplify airline order management, including the delivery, fulfilment and accounting processes related to airline products and services. For passengers, ONE Order will mean the gradual disappearance of multiple reservation records in favor of one document and a single order number.



“ONE Order will eliminate the need for passengers to juggle different reference numbers and documents along their journeys. With ONE Order, the only thing that passengers will need to be instantly recognized is their order number. It will greatly simplify the passenger experience and remove one of the hassles of travel—trying to find the correct document or number when dealing with an itinerary change or a travel disruption,” said Aleks Popovich, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Financial and Distribution Services.



The fundamental objective of ONE Order is to replace multiple rigid and paper-based booking, ticketing, delivery and accounting methods with a standard order management process based on a single customer order record that includes all the data: customer details, order item(s) including the air ticket and additional products and services, payment, billing and fulfillment status information. The role of the Resolution is to put in place the framework for the industry to work with a single order, replacing a reservation and separate accountable documents (e-ticket and electronic miscellaneous document covering things such as ancillary products) as is the case today.



“Full adoption of ONE Order is a multi-year, multi-stage process that will engage many participants in the travel value chain including airlines, travel agents, global distribution systems, passenger service system suppliers, airline e-commerce platforms and others. We look forward to working with our partners in all areas to bring about this much-needed modernization program,” said Popovich.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren