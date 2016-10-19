- Pressemitteilung BoxID 618683
Passenger Services Conference Approves Resolution on ONE Order Standard Will Modernize and Simplify Airline Order Management
“ONE Order will eliminate the need for passengers to juggle different reference numbers and documents along their journeys. With ONE Order, the only thing that passengers will need to be instantly recognized is their order number. It will greatly simplify the passenger experience and remove one of the hassles of travel—trying to find the correct document or number when dealing with an itinerary change or a travel disruption,” said Aleks Popovich, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Financial and Distribution Services.
The fundamental objective of ONE Order is to replace multiple rigid and paper-based booking, ticketing, delivery and accounting methods with a standard order management process based on a single customer order record that includes all the data: customer details, order item(s) including the air ticket and additional products and services, payment, billing and fulfillment status information. The role of the Resolution is to put in place the framework for the industry to work with a single order, replacing a reservation and separate accountable documents (e-ticket and electronic miscellaneous document covering things such as ancillary products) as is the case today.
“Full adoption of ONE Order is a multi-year, multi-stage process that will engage many participants in the travel value chain including airlines, travel agents, global distribution systems, passenger service system suppliers, airline e-commerce platforms and others. We look forward to working with our partners in all areas to bring about this much-needed modernization program,” said Popovich.
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
Drittes Flugzeug ergänzt Flugdienst der Adventisten in Papua-Neuguinea
, Medien & Kommunikation, Freikirche der Siebenten-Tags-Adventisten in Deutschland / Nachrichtenagentur APD
Adventist Aviation Services (AAS), der Flugdienst der Siebenten-Tags-Adventisten in Papua-Neuguinea, hat ein drittes Flugzeug in den Dienst genommen....
Großer Erfolg beim Deutschen Wirtschaftsfilmpreis
, Medien & Kommunikation, Handwerkskammer Reutlingen
Der von W&W ModernMedia produzierte Film der Handwerkskammer Reutlingen über den Messerschmied Janosch Vecernjes hat den 3. Preis in der Kategorie...
Wohndesign-Shop Connox für Anton Award in der Kategorie „Onlineshop international“ nominiert
, Medien & Kommunikation, Connox GmbH
Der österreichische Wohndesign-Shop connox.at, ein Ländershop des deutschen E-Commerce-Unternehmens Connox, ist für den Anton Award 2016 in der...