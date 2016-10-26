FLATIRON strengthens its presence in the North American infrastructure market after recent 350 M$ contract awards

FLATIRON Construction Corp. (FLATIRON), one

of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America, was awarded 4 contracts valued at more than $350 million. With these recent awards FLATIRON continues to strengthen its presence in core geographies and positions FLATIRON as one of the lead infrastructure contractors in North America.



Wellsburg Bridge, West Virginia: $131 Million Contract Value (Design-Build) 





The Wellsburg Bridge is West Virginia’s first alternative delivery project and FLATIRON’s first project in West Virginia.

FLATIRON is the prime contractor for the project and supported by Triton Construction, Inc. Design is led by RS&H, Inc. with support from TRC Engineers, Inc., and COWI North America.

Work includes construction of a new main span bridge crossing the Ohio River approximately one mile south of Wellsburg, West Virginia that will provide connection to Brilliant, Ohio.

Design is anticipated to begin in October 2016 with construction starting in 2018. The new Wellsburg Bridge is projected to be complete in early 2021.





I-40 Business Winston-Salem, North Carolina: $99 Million Contract Value (Design-Build) 





As the lead partner, in cooperation with joint venture partner Blythe Development Company, FLATIRON will reconstruct a portion of US 421/I-40 Business through the City of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This corridor provides an integral connector and will redefine the entrance to the downtown area.

Work includes reconstruction of 1.2-mile section of Business 40 from west of Fourth Street to east of Church Street and includes removing the existing pavement and replacing it with new concrete pavement. Entrance and exit ramps will be upgraded, and most of the bridges on and over the highway will be replaced. 

Preconstruction activities are expected to begin later this year, with mobilization slated for late 2017.





Red Deer Interchange, Alberta, Canada: $79.8 Million Contract Value (Design-Build)





FLATIRON will reconstruct two interchanges, remove three bridge structures, construct five new bridge structures, reconfigure ramps and intersections, expand the highway to six lanes and construct new collector-distributor roads. Red Deer is hosting the 2019 Canada Winter Games and the new interchange is targeted for completion in advance of the games.

Preconstruction activities began in August; construction officially broke ground on September 19, 2016.





Greensboro Western Loop (Battleground to Lawndale), North Carolina: $58.0 Million Contract Value (Design-Build)





As the lead partner, in cooperation with joint venture partner Blythe Development Company, FLATIRON will construct a six-lane freeway from U.S. 220 (Battleground Avenue) to Lawndale Drive in northwest Greensboro. As part of this project, North Carolina Department of Transportation will complete the U.S. 220 (Battleground Avenue) interchange. NCDOT will also construct a new interchange connecting the Greensboro Loop to Lawndale Drive.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2016.





About FLATIRON Construction Corp.



FLATIRON develops innovative solutions to build transportation and infrastructure projects across the U.S. and Canada, including roads, bridges, highways, rail transit, runways, dams, water treatment and storage facilities for both public and private clients. FLATIRON delivers projects through a variety of contracting methods, including bid-build, design-build and public private partnerships. More information can be found at www.FLATIRONcorp.com.

















