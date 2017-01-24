- Pressemitteilung BoxID 635291
Heavy Psych Sounds: Label-Zuwachs von THE SONIC DAWN
Since their acclaimed album debut in 2015, The Sonic Dawn has been on several European tours. A highlight of 2016 was opening the notorious Freak Valley Festival, sharing the stage with Graveyard and White Hills. This year they can be experienced all over Europe again, confirmed for some of the best venues and festivals, such as Liverpool Psych Fest.
The new "Into the Long Night" is the trio’s most ambitious album yet. Written by day and recorded at night during a month of complete isolation by The North Sea, it is as light and gracious as it is dark and mysterious. The journey has just begun.
The band just signed with HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS RECORDS and ready to release the new album in April 2017.
Cover art and album details will be unveiled soon, so stay tuned for more infos!
