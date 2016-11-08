Time for an excellent celebration

Time is considered the most valuable of gifts. Especially now, as the days grow shorter and the festive season of the year begins, we are even more aware of its value. A watchmaker rich in tradition, Glashütte Original takes this occasion to offer as a gift, once again, the most charming form of time: truly excellent timepieces for men and women, along with an exclusive new model, that give precise expression to the beauty of every moment.



An authentic work of art is unveiled: the Senator Moon Phase Skeletonized Edition



Connoisseurs of the finest in the German art of watchmaking know just how layered and profound the magic of an exquisite timekeeper can be. Today brings the debut of the Senator Moon Phase Skeletonized Edition, which proudly presents its many different facets. The filigreed dial offers enchanting views of the finely decorated 49-13 manufactory movement.



A sophisticated, 42 mm white gold case frames the galvanic, skeletonized dial revealing the manual wind 49-13 movement. The latter's complex mechanics set the rhythm of the blued hour, minute and small second hands; they also drive the moon phase display, positioned at 10 o'clock, whose finely worked skies are crafted in the watchmaker's own dial manufactory in Pforzheim, Germany. A separate display at 2 o'clock, marked with the words "auf" (up) and "ab" (down), is dedicated to the 40-hour power reserve. A dark blue Louisiana Alligator leather bracelet with foldover clasp underscores the elegance of the filigreed skeletonized timepiece.



Sensual contrasts: Lady Serenade in red gold and black



Warm, shimmering red gold, sparkling diamonds and a deep black cloak – this Lady Serenade combines a refined sensuality and mode of expression with stylish elegance. With its characteristic touch of timeless-classic and fashionable accents, it is a loyal companion on the wrist, cutting as fine a figure in everyday life as it does on festive occasions.



Finely polished and satin-brushed red gold lends a warm glow to the 36 mm case, enhanced by a bezel set with 52 brillant-cut diamonds (1.09 ct). A diamond cabochon transforms jewellery of the crown, which is also very easy to use. Red gold hour, minute and second hands are set off nicely, as is the date window at 6 o'clock, by a galvanic black dial with sunburst finish. Its velvet hue is taken up by a black Louisiana Alligator leather bracelet with red gold foldover clasp. Inside the watch beats the 39-22 automatic movement, featuring a 40 hour power reserve and second stop mechanism. The beauty of its refined decorations is revealed through a sapphire crystal case back.



Excellent times for watch connoisseurs: the new Senator Excellence models



Launched in 2016, the Senator Excellence models make a gift of time in concrete terms: thanks to a power reserve of more than 100 hours, the owner can enjoy, in theory, a watch-free holiday, without having to set the time anew on the 27th of December. This excellent timekeeper is, after all, a multi-talented piece of work. Like the classic three-hand model, the Senator Excellence Panorama Date and the Senator Excellence Panorama Date Moon Phase set new standards in terms of running time, precision, stability and aesthetics, enhanced by a promise of assured quality.



The two timepieces in elegant, 40 mm red gold or stainless steel cases present new versions of two characteristic complications from Glashütte Original. Serving as a basis for their development was the manufactory's Calibre 36, designed with the demands of everyday life in mind. Combining technical complexity and flawless aesthetics with robust innovations for everyday wear, it features a maximum running time of more than 100 hours, extreme precision and exceptional stability. These qualities are confirmed in a 24-day cycle of tests performed on every Senator Excellence; detailed test results are made available to the owner.













