Civil War Update Hits Crush Online

GAMESinFLAMES announced today that the F2P MMO Crush Online is getting its first major update, Civil War. Guilds of the same nations can now challenge each other to specific "Fortress Competitions", where the winner takes over their enemy's fortress as well as some of their gold. Celebrating the holiday season, three exclusive Christmas Costumes are also available in Crush Online's Auction House:



Additional new features like additional bosses in Boundary Areas, new positions for high-ranking guild members and many bug fixes and general balancing and improvements make sure that the Crush Online community will have a great time this Holiday Season.



Crush Online is F2P with optional in-game purchases and available in English, French, German, Polish and Turkish. Players can download the game on the official website https://www.crush-game.com/ or from Steam.



About remote control productions GmbH



remote control productions (rcp) is an independent production house focusing on development and production of games and gaming applications and leads Europe’s major developer family. Since 2005 the Munich-based company is supporting, financing and coaching startups and development studios creating games for all platforms including PC, mobile and console. In addition, rcp is participating in projects in the areas of serious games, gamification, conferences, education and lobbying. rcp has partnered up with and become co-owners of multiple development studios; the ever-expanding network consists of a dozen studios with different fields of expertise like mobile games, browser games, serious games or gamification applications. Thanks to the internal network and additional partners nationally and internationally, rcp has established itself as a credible, efficient and reliable production partner on more than 50 projects for PC, mobile, browser and console. Our work for hire, publishing and licensing partners include Rovio Entertainment, Paradox Interactive, Deep Silver/Fishlabs, Ubisoft, Astragon, ProSiebenSat.1 Games, Ravensburger Digital, Deutsche Bank, Gamevil, Chillingo, Volkswagen, spilgames, DeNA, Bigpoint, Intel, Audi and many more. For more information please visit: http://www.r-control.de/.

GAMESINFLAMES UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

GAMESinFLAMES is an independent, Digital Only-Publisher for all significant platforms. We are gamers and a team of games industry veterans with great expertise in Production, Product Management, Marketing/PR, User Acquisition, Community Management and Monetization. We love games with a twist and assist developers during all production processes, starting from the initial concept phase through launch and live phase. As a member of the remote control family, which is home to a suite of developers, we understand their needs and are able to assist during all production steps. For more information about GAMESinFLAMES please visit http://www.gamesinflames.com/.



