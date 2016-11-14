G-POWER X5 M Video - watch it now!

The G-POWER Bi-Tronik is in general a software based method of power output enhancement. By modifying the software for the factory ECU, G-POWER is altering the parameters for ignition timing, fuel and boost pressure etc. in order to generate its power output increase.



Insofar the name “Bi-Tronik 2 V3” for the 750 hp (551 kW)/ 980 Nm power stage is slightly misleading, since the electronic modifications of the ECU is basically just the foundation for the later increase in power output to 750 hp. Still the G-POWER remap itself, the Bi-Tronik 2 V1, is already capable of pushing the output to 650 hp. But in order to generate the rest of the 100 hp left to achieve the output figures of the V3 stage, traditional tuning craftsmanship is needed, like it has been done by G-POWER for more than 30 years now.



The first step is reducing the dynamic backpressure of the exhaust system dramatically. Thus the OEM parts of the exhaust system are completely replaced by G-POWER parts that include flow-optimized downpipes, with our without catalytic converters at the customer’s choice, and an exhaust system incl. 4-tip sport silencer and link pipes with resonators that is completely made from ultra-light Titanium. It reduces not just the weight by 21,0 kg when compared with the factory system but also adds a sporty, meaty sound to the package. At this point of the G-POWER modifications the power output of the basic BMW X5 M has already added up to 700 hp. Still 50 hp left to go.



Now the factory turbochargers are getting into the focus of the G-POWER engineers, since they have reached their limit in regards of boost supply at 700 hp and thus are standing in the way of any further power output increase. That is the moment when G-POWER’s 30 years of experience in regards of engine tuning kick in, because the following tasks are traditional tuning craftsmanship at its best. Meaning the factory turbochargers are being disassembled, completely overhauled and optimized in all relevant sections. The main task is to switch the factory exhaust gas turbine and the compressor wheel against enlarged and lighter CNC machined versions. This improves not just the capacity to build up boost but also reduces the rotating mass and inertia moment, which improves the response characteristic of the modified turbocharger and reduces the feared “turbo lag”. Also new are the CNC machined and flow-optimized exhaust and compressor wheel housings that feature enlarged in- and outlets just like reduced manufacturing tolerances, which provides for an additional increase in efficiency. Accompanying measures like the reinforced sealing for increased boost pressures and a reinforced shaft bearing make sure that the G-POWER turbochargers are on the same level in regards of reliability and durability as their factory counterparts. After the hardware modifications the G-POWER X5 M is now capable of 750 hp and the G-POWER software programmer take over the task of programming a setup that makes sure the power can be reliably used in daily driving. Thus it goes without saying that all standard diagnostic and engine protection systems remain unaffected.



As a result of the G-POWER treatment the G-POWER X5 M passes the ¼ mile in just 11,5s and reaches a top speed of more than 300 km/h, making it one of the fasts SUVs in the world!



In order to convey this much performance in an equal share of driving pleasure, G-POWER is reducing the unsprung mass which equates to an improved handling and acceleration, both of which G-POWER achieves with its 23-inch HURRICANE RR forged alloy wheels shod with 325/25 R23 tyres. Made from ultra-light aircraft-grade aluminium these wheels are not just improving the handling and the acceleration of the X5 M but look fantastic on this power SUV as well. See for yourself in the new video of the G-POWER X5 M: >> VIDEO



Further details along with the prices for the G-POWER Bi-Tronik 2 V3 and the HURRICANE RR forged wheels are listed in our online shop.



