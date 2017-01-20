Rukajarvi and Parrot top Europe's most prestigious snowboard event

Enni Rukajarvi (FIN) and Max Parrot (CAN) have earned their chapters in the history books winning the LAAX OPEN 2017 slopestyle event which was part of the Snowboard Freestyle World Cup tour for the very frst time.



Facing superb conditions on the 500 metres long and creative course at Crap Sogn Gion and under a blue bird sky, 26-year-old Rukajarvi, the 2014 Olympic silver medallist and frst ever FIS slopestyle world champion, who had already dominated the semi fnals, brought down a smashing second run to secure her career's second win in four years with a score of 84.83 edging off Anna Gasser (83.71) to the second rank.



The current World Cup leader from Austria - however - is currently in the form of her life having placed on the podium in all six World Cups she competed in this season.



Olympic slopestyle champion and 2016 LAAX OPEN title holder Jamie Anderson (USA; 81.50) who was in frst place after the frst of three runs rounded out the women's podium of the 2016-17 World Cup season's second tour stop as third.



In the men's event, Canada Snowboard once again left its mark in the Swiss Alps. After fve riders had placed in the top-5 in last year's event, the Canuck roster did its home country proud with a podium sweep led by Max Parrot.



The man in black had nailed it already in the second run (89.00) but was able to cement his position on the top spot with a 91.58 in his fnal run - setting semi fnal winner and 2016 LAAX OPEN champion Mark McMorris - the last man dropping in - under pressure.



The 2014 Sochi bronze medallist tried to step up his game with a backside triple 16 but couldn't land his run as clean as he wanted to and fnally placed second (88.96) behind of Parrot who claimed his career's ffth and second of the season after having triumphed in the big air event in Copper Mountain earlier this winter.



Last year's LAAX OPEN runner-up Tyler Nicholson celebrated his career's third podium, the frst in slopestyle after fnishing twice in second position in the big air events in Quebec (2015, 2016).



The snowboard freestyle World Cup tour continues tomorrow with the halfpipe fnals of the LAAX OPEN starting at 1:00 PM CET with the three run, best one count fnals streamed live worldwide from run two on (1:45 PM CET) on the event's homepage.



Key facts

- Enni Rukajarvi (FIN) and Max Parrot (CAN) win season's second slopestyle World Cup which was staged at the LAAX OPEN for the frst time in history

- Career's second for Rukajarvi, career's ffth for Parrot

- Second ranked Anna Gasser has placed on the podium in all of her six World Cup starts this season

- Team Canada repeats last year's podium sweep in the men's competition with seven male riders in the fnal of the best 12

- The snowboard freestyle World Cup tour continues tomorrow with the halfpipe fnals of the LAAX OPEN starting at 1:00 PM CET with the three run, best one count fnals streamed live worldwide from run two on (1:45 PM CET) on the event's homepage

- Winning run Rukajarvi: "boardslide pretzel out, switch backside 180 mute, frontside 720 tail, backside 540 stalefsh, cab 720 stalefsh, half cab up frontside 50-50, front board to fakie

- Winning run Parrot: 50-50 to backlip, backside rodeo 900, cab double cork 1260 mute, frontside triple cork 1440, backside triple cork 1620 mute, half cab up frontside 50-50 frontside 180 out, cab hardway 270 front board 270 out

- Run McMorris: 50-50 to backlip to fakie, cab 720 nose, switch backside 1260 stalefsh, frontside triple cork 1440 mute, backside triple cork 1440 indy, frontside 180 up, switch boardslide to regular, backside 180 up to switch 50-50 to cab 360 out

- Run Nicholson: "lipslide to front board, backside rodeo japan, cab 1440 stalefsh, switch backside 1260 japan, frontside 1440 mute, backside 360 up, frontside 50-50 to backside 180 out, half cab to 50-50 to frontside 180 out



Quotes

- Enni Rukajarvi (FIN), frst: "Winning hear is nice. I'm really happy. I really liked the course, and the atmosphere is always great, too. That helps. It's a good vibe riding here."

- Anna Gasser (AUT), second: "It was a very hard contest on a very high level. I knew I had to risk a lot to make it on the podium. Maybe it would have worked out for the win if I wouldn't have screwed up my last trick on the fnal rail feature. But I'm very happy with my second rank fnish as the world's best did compete today."

- Jamie Anderson (USA), third: "I'm really happy. It was a great contest, really progressive. It was fun to be a part of it. Unfortunately I fell in both of my last two runs which was a bit of a bummer. I love the park in Laax, it has always a cool and creative set-up."

- Max Parrot (CAN), frst: "Winner of the LAAX OPEN 2017 - that sounds sweet. I'm really happy. I was able to bring down a run which I was aiming for with the backside triple 16 at the end. So, I'm really stoked to win this event for the frst time. Our team is very well organised. We have pretty good camps which helps us a lot, and we get a really great support with physios and couple of coaches. It's an amazing team support, and I guess that's why we are doing so well right now.

- Mark McMorris (CAN), second: "I'm happy with the way I rode, and I landed the run I wanted to. You always learn and that's good. It's good to be part of this contest. Staying in the top one and two over the whole course of the event is pretty good. I'm really happy about the second. Laax has been super good to me over the past four years. I love coming here. It has one of the best slopestyle courses and a great vibe. It's all crazy here."

- Tyler Nicholson (CAN), third: "I'm super stoked. It's such a tough level of riding nowadays. Being able to be in the top-3 doesn't even seem to be real yet."





