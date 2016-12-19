Kim and Burgener dominate high-class Copper Mountain halfpipe event

Chloe Kim (USA) and Patrick Burgener (SUI) have claimed victory in the 2016-17 season's first halfpipe World Cup event staged at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix tour stop in Copper Mountain, CO. Facing strong snow fall which made it hard for the boys to land five big hits in the Main Vein superpipe, Kim nailed her third podium and second win in her third World Cup appearance while Burgener earned his career's first in a super tight battle with his teammate Iouri Podladtchikov.



The 2014 Olympic Gold medallist from Switzerland had led the top-10 qualifiers after run 2 of the three-run, best one count final with a score of 96.00 before Burgener edged him off the top spot scoring a 96.25 as second to last to drop in stomping a run which included a frontside 1080, to cab 1080 double cork, frontside 900, backside 360 and the first ever switch backside double to finish things off.



Burgener therefore ruined Podladtchikov's chance for a victory lap. The 2013 world champion and last to drop in went all in but couldn't quite make it with a 95.75 finally finishing the event in the runner-up position.



Chase Josey rounded out the podium as third with a 93.75 and therefore as best of four US riders who had made the qualifier cut.



In the women's competition, Kim prevented a Chinese 1-2 punch with a strong performance in run 2 which consisted of a method to frontside 900, mctwist and back-to-back 720's and was awarded with a 95.50.



The 2016 Youth Olympic Winter Games double gold medallist relegated Jiayu Liu (91.00) and reigning world champion Xuetong Cai (89.25) to the respective second and third rank. The snowboard freestyle World Cup tour continues with the finals of this season's fourth big air event which will take place in Copper Mountain tomorrow at 12:30 PM LOC (8:30 PM CET).



Key facts



• Winning run Kim: method, frontside 900, mctwist, back-to-back 720's • Winning run Burgener: frontside 1080, cab 1080 double cork, frontside 900, backside 360, switch backside 1080 double cork

• Run Liu: back-to-back 540's, back-to-back 720's, air to fakie • Run Podladtchikov: back-to-back 900's, back-to-back double corks, alley oop backside rodeo

• Run Josey: double michalchuk , frontside double 1080, switch double crippler, switch backside 900



Quotes



• Chloe Kim (USA), first: “I'm super stoked. I'm glad that I was able to put some runs down in these kind of snowy conditions. I had to make some adjustments to my run, and it's hard to mentally ignore the snow or the fact that your snowboard is going slower than it usually does.”

• Patrick Burgener (SUI), first: “I never thought I could pull of the switch backside double 1080 here in this conditions. But I wanted to win, that was my wish. Being in the finals with four teammates gave me the power to win. It's crazy.” • Jiayu Liu (CHN), second: “I feel great, my runs are getting better and better. I just wish I would have landed the third run. I'm looking forward to more training time to comeback in Laax for the next World Cup with some more tricks in the bag.” • Iouri Podladtchikov (SUI), second: “I feel great. I can't believe Pat [Burgener] put that one down. It brought me in a weird position as I was getting ready to have a victory lap, and then I was 'oh'! But that was amazing. He sent it, he deserved it.” • Xuetong Cai (CHN), third: “It was good today although I didn't stick my second and third run.”

• Chase Josey (USA), third: “I feel super stoked to bring home a podium. It's such a relief. It feels good. I'm hyped on being able to land two of my three runs.”



Results



Full results of the halfpipe World Cup opener in Copper Mountain can be viewed online.



• Results women

• Results men

• HP World Cup Standings women

• HP World Cup Standings men













