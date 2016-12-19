Brockhoff and Kearney secure career's first in nerve-racking Montafon snowboard cross opener

Belle Brockhoff (AUS) and Hagen Kearney (USA) have celebrated their career's first wins in a thrilling and exciting snowboard cross World Cup opener staged at Montafon, Austria, today.



Brockhoff, who had secured her first ever podium as third in the Silvretta Alps four years ago on the same slope, came out victorious of a tight battle in the women's final with several changes of the lead finally crossing the line first in a photo finish edging off Chloe Trespeuch (FRA) and Lindsey Jacobellis (USA) to the respective second and third rank. Last year's winner Nelly Moenne Loccoz had to settle for fourth.



Over in the men's event, it took Race Organisers two attempts to finally determine the winner after the final which had been won by Omar Visintin (ITA) had to be re-run due to a gate malfunction for Alex Pullin (AUS).



In the end, Hagen Kearney, who had never podiumed before, kept the momentum of his strong start performances also winning the hole shot in the re-run final as he did in all of his heats before bringing home a small lead ahead of Visintin and Pullin with 2016 X Games Gold medallist Jarryd Hughes (AUS) missing out the podium as fourth.



It was the first time ever in history that a snowboard cross final had to be re-run.



With the ski cross specialists taking over the course on the Seebliga/Hochjoch tomorrow the snowboard cross athletes return to the scene for this season's first team event on Sunday December 18 at 12 PM CET with the finals streamed live on sportschau.de and on ORF Eins (starting at 1:25 PM CET).



The next stop of the snowboard cross World Cup tour is slated to take place in Solitude (USA), host of the 2019 sbx world championships races, where an individual race and a team event are on the agenda from January 19 to 22, 2017.





Key facts





Quotes





Belle Brockhoff (AUS), first: “I have seen how it was going over the last roller section, and I was just trying to stay on my board and wait for the right moment to make the move. I saw my opportunity over the jump and kind of went for it on the right side. That was a bit more flat so I had a bit more speed.

The course has been challenging with the turns, that's were I had problems in the past. I had to stay patient as the most times I would just have gunned it which would make you lose speed. It's always learning. It was a fun day of racing.”

Chloe Trespeuch (FRA), second: “I'm really happy with the race. We had a lot of action with the other girls. It's been a good day. It might have been bitter sweet being edged off so close but that's the game.”

Lindsey Jacobellis (USA), third: “It's definitely nice to start off the season strong after having been surfing a lot in California and stepping back of the intensity of snowboarding and racing for a bit. I don't want to burn out.

So, getting here to a course which really gets you excited, which is fast and pushes your limits is exciting. I'm still trying to improve my riding. I have to work on my starts although it was fun to hunt down the girls on the course.”

Hagen Kearney (USA), first: “I know nobody really wanted to go back up there and race again, so I figured I had to have the edge on everybody. I wanted to do this again.

Every time is different. But today, I was full on and ready to go as much as I needed to. I knew it would be a top course to pass so I gave everything I had in the start.

In the second run of the finals, I knew they were going for the inside turns again, so I went even closer than in the first final where I got caught. I felt the heat, and that was it. I can't believe it. I just won, it's insane.”

Omar Visintin (ITA), second: “When I came down the first final, I was so stoked and relieved. And then at the start of the re-run, I was the one who could only lose. That was hard. But I tried the best and I got second. That's OK. Hagen [Kearney] rode well, and he deserved a good result.

If the gate opens later, it opens later. A re-run is just fair though. Now I'm second which is a good start to the season anyway. Back in 2014, when I won my World Cup title, I started the season with a runner-up finish, too. Maybe it's a good sign.”

Alex Pullin (AUS), third: “I got held in the gate but it was weird. I couldn't really tell if I was fully held, so I kept going in the run but I had the feeling that my start wasn't really good. When I came to the bottom I asked to see the start again but they already informed me that the coaches had asked for a re-run already as the gate didn't drop.





The second final was also tough as I went side by side with Hagen [Kearney] from the start. I let him take the low line and chased him into turn two and had a lot more speed. But then he closed the gap and then things got super close. It was a course where you cannot think about what happens but you just have to go for it. I made the podium which is good, and I'm happy for Hagen [Kearney] and his first win. I'm happy to start the season with a podium.”



Results



