Southampton Airport wins the ERA Airport of the Year award

Southampton Airport wins prestigious ERA Airport of the Year award.

Southampton airport demonstrated extraordinary involvement with the local community, providing new services to disabled passengers and reducing its carbon footprint by 13 per cent.

The European Regions Airline Association (ERA*) Airport of the Year Award celebrates the achievements of ERA member airports and recognises their positive impact on the European aviation industry. This year, the awards ceremony took place in Madrid on Wednesday 12 October during the association’s General Assembly. The award is judged by an independent panel comprised of senior industry experts, including past CEOs of European airlines, highly respected aviation journalists and academics.



Simon McNamara, ERA Director General, said: “Southampton Airport, the winner of this year’s Airport of the Year award, has demonstrated extraordinary involvement with the local community, linking up with schools, introducing a new assistance desk and a seating area for passengers with reduced mobility and reducing its carbon footprint, while at the same time growing and expanding in a highly competitive market. What a great achievement – huge congratulations to Managing Director David Lees and the whole team at Southampton Airport.”



David Lees, Southampton Airport’s Managing Director, said: “We are over the moon to have been chosen as ERA’s Airport of the Year. It is a true testament to all the hard work that the team at Southampton has put in over the past year. We would like to thank ERA for this wonderful award and all the passengers who continue to travel through the airport, this award could not have been achieved without you.”

* Founded in 1980, ERA is a non-profit trade association representing 52 airlines and 143 companies involved in European air transport and is the only association representing the entire spectrum of companies involved in European aviation. The association promotes the interests of European airlines by lobbying the European Commission and other European regulatory bodies on policy matters, promoting the social and economic importance of air transport and its environmental commitments.

