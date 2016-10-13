Jesper Rungholm wins ERA's Personal Excellence award

.





Jesper Rungholm, CEO of Danish airline Danish Air Transport (DAT), unveiled as the winner of ERA’s acclaimed Personal Excellence award at the ERA awards on 12 October.

Rungholm praised for his long term commitment to the association, as a pioneer in the business and an outspoken advocate for the business over many years.





The European Regions Airline Association (ERA*) hosted the association’s prestigious annual awards during the association’s General Assembly, taking place this year in Madrid, Spain. In addition to the awards recognising outstanding member airlines and airports, an individual from the European regional aviation industry is chosen to receive the Personal Excellence award which celebrates the person’s achievements and contribution to European aviation.



Speaking at the ceremony, ERA Director General Simon McNamara, commented: “It is my pleasure to present Jesper Rungholm with the ERA award for Personal Excellence. Jesper was and still is a pioneer in the regional business, having founded Danish Air Transport in 1989, and he still remains the CEO of the airline. Since DAT joined ERA in 2002, Jesper has been a staunch supporter of the association and an outspoken advocate for the business on all topics. If you are in the regional business, you have heard of Jesper and his contribution to the industry is impressive, unique and inspirational and he thoroughly deserves this award.”



The award ceremony was held at the impressive Palacio del Negralejo in Madrid, and other award winners on the night included Southampton Airport, which received the Airport of the Year award and Binter, which was presented the Airline of the Year Gold award.



The ERA General Assembly is a members-only event that brings together aviation industry experts and senior representatives from all over Europe each year to discuss the industry’s latest challenges, opportunities and threats and to share information.

Founded in 1980, ERA is a non-profit trade association representing 52 airlines and 143 companies involved in European air transport and is the only association representing the entire spectrum of companies involved in European aviation. The association promotes the interests of European airlines by lobbying the European Commission and other European regulatory bodies on policy matters, promoting the social and economic importance of air transport and its environmental commitments.

