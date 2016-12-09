Philip Morris Japan certified as an EQUAL-SALARY employer

Philip Morris Japan (PMJ) is the first Philip Morris affiliate outside of Switzerland to receive the EQUAL SALARY certification. Philip Morris International became the first multinational company in Switzerland to be certified as a provider of equal salary treatment for men and women in 2015. This new milestone reinforces the company's strong commitment to diversity and inclusion.



Following PMJ's successful completion of the certification procedure, the EQUAL-SALARY label was awarded today in Tokyo by Véronique Goy Veenhuys, Founder of EQUAL-SALARY in the presence of Hirotaka Ishihara, State Minister of Cabinet Office and Jean-François Paroz, Swiss Ambassador in Japan.



On this occasion, Paul Riley, President PMJ, commented, "We are very proud to receive this certification in Japan, especially as the country has an estimated pay gap of 27% between women and men. We are also honored to be the very first company to be certified by the EQUAL-SALARY foundation outside of Switzerland since its creation in 2010."



Raquel Blanc, Vice President Diversity & Inclusion, Philip Morris International added, "Following this achievement, we are embarking on a global expansion of the project, and several other markets are preparing for certification in 2017. Our goal is to work with an increasing number of our affiliates to help make this certification a worldwide recognized label for equal pay."



Equal pay in practice



While most companies claim to pay women and men the same, the gender pay gap is still close to 23% on worldwide level, 16.4% in Europe, 15.1% in Switzerland and 27% in Japan.



EQUAL-SALARY certification process



Similar to an ISO for wages, the EQUAL-SALARY certification process includes two phases, with external experts serving a key role. First, the University of Geneva runs a statistical analysis of salary data given the candidate's salary policy. Second, if the results show an overall gender pay gap under 5 percent, an audit is contracted with SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance), who certifies the conformity of the process. During this phase, SGS assesses both the company's overall commitment to equal pay as well as its implementation processes. In order to be fully inclusive, employees must be involved through interviews and surveys. This allows organizations to check and communicate that they pay women and men equally. It is a practical solution to achieve transparency, while preserving confidentiality.



Having obtained the EQUAL-SALARY label, the company is then able to communicate internally and externally Good Governance practices as a factor to attract and retain talent.



Support of the Swiss Confederation



EQUAL SALARY is a non-profit organization.



The Swiss Confederation has supported its development through the financial aid granted by the Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE).

EQUAL-SALARY

EQUAL SALARY was launched in 2005 and subsequently incorporated as a foundation in 2010. André Schneider serves as the foundation's president, and Véronique Goy Veenhuys as the founder and CEO. EQUAL-SALARY has completed nearly 40 certification procedures, which impacts approximately 20,000 employees. Most of the certified companies have renewed their commitment, demonstrating a strong will to promote fairness building trust and respect for the employees. EQUALSALARY is the first and only certification that focuses on equal pay for women and men and has been highlighted by the European Commission in the report on Gender Pay Gap1. The Foundation is also a member of the UN Global Compact.

